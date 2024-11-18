What is GK Barry's real name? The inspiration behind her name change revealed

18 November 2024, 13:22

GK Barry's real name has been revealed
GK Barry's real name has been revealed. Picture: ITV/Instagram/GK Barry

By Hope Wilson

GK Barry's real name has been revealed as well as the inspiration behind her stage name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Internet personality GK Barry, 25, has certainly made an entrance into the I'm A Celebrity camp, as she was quickly voted to do the first Bushtucker Trial!

The Saving Grace podcast host has joined celebs such as Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, and Tulisa as they try their best to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

While GK's relationship with footballer Ella Rutherford has gained a lot of attention, fans are also keen to learn what the 25-year-old's real name is after finding out it is't actually GK Barry.

So what is GK Barry's real name? Here is everything we know about her birth name and where her stage name comes from.

GK Barry is heading to the I'm A Celeb jungle
GK Barry is heading to the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Alamy

What is GK Barry's real name?

GK Barry's real name is Grace Eleanor Keeling. The G and K represent her initials, while her fake surname Barry was inspired by a friend.

During an interview, GK was asked whether her last name was Barry, with the influencer responding: "No it’s my best mate's name. I’m a fake Barry."

She went on to add: "I know, all my f******* contracts are to Grace Barry and I thought if you guys ever try and sue me It’s not my name."

GK Barry is hoping to go far in the I'm A Celeb jungle
GK Barry is hoping to go far in the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Getty

Upon entering the I'm A Celeb jungle, fans were unsure how the campmates would refer to Grace.

Taking to X, formally known was Twitter, one user wrote: "Hold on surely she’s not gonna get everyone to call her gk barry #imaceleb"

Another added: "I can’t take the name GK Barry seriously. Your name is GRACE. #ImACeleb"

While a third stated: "Why has Grace introduced herself as GK Barry? I know that’s her TikTok name, but it’s so weird to me #imacelebrity"

