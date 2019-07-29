Molly-Mae Hague's mum slammed by Love Island fans for putting her daughter down and flirting with Tommy

Love Island fans were far from impressed by Molly-Mae's mum's comments. Picture: ITV2

By Emma Clarke

The Love Island star was super excited to see her mother and sister in last night's show - but viewers were unimpressed by her mum's comments towards her daughter.

Last night's Love Island saw the contestants' parents descend on the villa and reunite with their kids, after almost two months apart.

And while viewers got emotional over most of the family reunions, they were left a little shocked by Molly-Mae's mum's behaviour toward her daughter.

READ MORE: Who will win Love Island 2019? Latest odds and predictions

Molly-Mae was delighted to see her mum and sister as they entered the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Arriving at the Majorca holiday home, Molly-Mae's mum went to hug Tommy Fury, who is coupled up with her daughter, before commenting on the 20-year-old lad's body: "Oh god, look at those shoulders!"

While Molly-Mae seemed unfazed by the comment, her mum continued to put her down, telling her daughter: "He's too good for you".

The Love Island lass' mum then revealed that she had gotten engaged while Molly-Mae had been in the villa - which was, naturally, met with congratulations and support from the blonde beauty.

However, as she, her mum and her sister moved their way over to meet Tommy's mother and brother properly, Molly-Mae's mum went on to call her daughter "high maintenance" and say that "she [Molly-Mae] does jabber on a bit a hundred miles per hour."

Molly-Mae's mum and sister then went over to meet Tommy and his family. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans were quick to call out her behaviour.

One wrote: "Really didnt like how Molly-Mae's mum made snide remarks about her daughter over & over, saying how Tommy is too good for, shes too high maintenance etc. Might of all being said in jest but I personally think its shocking to belittle ur child on national TV like that."

Another added: "Molly-Mae's Mum is awful. Wow. Talk about me, me, me! Bit of Mum jealousy going on here me thinks."

A third chimed in: "Is it just me who thinks that molly-mae's mum was really judgemental of her with the whole 'he's too good for you' comments."

Really didnt like how Molly-Mae's mum made snide remarks about her daughter over & over, saying how Tommy is too good for, shes too high maintenance etc. Might of all being said in jest but I personally think its shocking to belittle ur child on national TV like that #loveIsland — Charlie Marie Wilson (@charIiewilson) July 29, 2019

Molly-Mae's Mum is awful. Wow. Talk about me, me, me! Bit of Mum jealousy going on here me thinks 🤔 — MuZikOnMyIp0d (@MuZikOnMyIp0d) July 28, 2019

What time does the Love Island final start and how long is tonight's episode?

You can catch the action on ITV2 tonight from 9pm.

The final is meant to run until 10:30pm, but as it's live, there's every chance it may overrun.