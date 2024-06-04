Joey Essex's ex-girlfriends and relationships explained - from Vanessa Bauer to Sam Faiers

Here's all the women Joey Essex has been linked to over the years. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Alice Dear

Who has Joey Essex dated? Here are all the women the TOWIE star has been linked to as he enters Love Island looking for love.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joey Essex, 33, may have a long list of celebrity ex-girlfriends, but the former TOWIE star is now looking for the real thing as he enters the Love Island villa as the first bombshell of the series.

The star - who has also appeared on MTV's Ex On The Beach, Celebs Go Dating and I'm A Celebrity - says he is looking for "someone to like him for him and not from what they see on TV," and is looking forward to "focusing on what actually matters on a far deeper level" in the villa.

For early fans of The Only Way Is Essex you'll remember when Joey was engaged to Sam Faiers, or more recently his romance with Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer - but he has been connected with plenty more beautiful women over the year.

As he looks for the one on Love Island, we take a look at Joey Essex's ex-girlfriends, relationships and heartbreaks.

Vanessa Bauer (2023 - 2024)

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer were put together for the 15th series of Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

Joey met professional ice skater Vanessa Bauer when he took part in Dancing On Ice in 2023, with the pair coming in second on the reality show.

The pair appeared very close during the series, leading many fans to speculate that they were together, despite Vanessa denying the rumours.

In May 2024, Joey confirmed he was single, explaining in an interview: “We spent every day together working. It was really fun. I want the best for her.”

Brenda Santos (2020)

Joey Essex dated Brazillian model Brenda Santos in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Joey Essex starting dating Brazilian model Brenda Santos at some point in 2020, and even introduced her to his family; TOWIE stars Frankie Essex and Chloe Sims.

The pair, however, only dated for a number of month and split up in October of the same year.

An insider told The Sun at the time of their break-up: "Joey was smitten with Brenda and it was a classic whirlwind romance between them. He even whisked her off on a romantic break to Ibiza.

"They made a lovely couple and she was the main attraction at his 30th birthday party in July, where she met all of his friends and family.

“But spending so much time together took its toll and they both admitted they needed space. Brenda has left Joey’s mansion in Essex and gone back to her place in London.

“They were both really adult about everything and agreed that it was better to say goodbye. As far as Joey is concerned, there are no bad feelings, but sadly it just didn’t work out.”

Lorena Medina (2019 - 2020)

Joey Essex met Lorena Medina on MTV's Ex On The Beach. Picture: Getty

In 2019, Joey Essex struck up a romance with model Lorena Medina when they met on MTV's Ex On The Beach.

Joey and Lorena were serious and even lived together for sometime, however, they sadly split in February 2020.

There are reports that the couple split-up after Joey was pictured entering Rita Ora's house in the early hours, leading fans to speculate of a romance between the pair.

Rita Ora (2020)

Rita Ora is now married to actor and director Taika Waititi. Picture: Getty

Joey was romantically linked to Rita Ora in 2020 when he was pictured entering her home while still in a relationship with Lorena.

Both Rita and Joey, however, have denied that anything happened between them. At the time Joey said: “We have known each other for years. She’s a nice girl but we’re just friends.”

Sabreena Diamond (2018)

Joey Essex was linked to model Sabreena Diamond in October 2018, however, the star was seen kissing former Love Island star Ellie Brown around the same time.

Ellie Brown (2018)

Joey Essex and former Love Island star Ellie Brown was also romantically linked. Picture: ITV

Joey and Love Island star Ellie Brown were romantically linked in October 2018 when the reality TV star shared a video of herself kissing the TOWIE star.

The pair later came face-to-face on Ex On The Beach, with Ellie saying at the time: "Our thing wasn't like a bad split so we were never really on awful terms."

Georgie Purves (2017)

In 2017, Joey was pictured with fashionista Georgie Purves with the pair holidaying together in Dubai in the same year.

At the time, Joey said their relationship was "casual".

Stephanie Pratt (2016)

Joey Essex and Stephanie Pratt dated for a few months after meeting on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Alamy

Joey Essex dated The Hills and Made In Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt for three months in 2016 after they met while filming Celebs Go Dating.

Charlotte Stuchfield (2015)

Joey Essex and Charlotte Stuchfield are pictured here kissing in Ibiza in 2015. Picture: Getty

In 2015, Joey started dating Essex girl Charlotte Stuchfield.

At the time of this relationship Joey told the Mail Online: "She’s really young and doesn’t quite understand my life.

"I respect her and have told her it’s hard being in the limelight but she’s really easy-going and isn’t paranoid about anyone or anything.”

He went on: “She keeps asking for a key but I'm saying, 'no'. I'm not having it. Allow it. I've just bought my house as well.”

Amy Willerton (2013)

Joey Essex and Amy Willerton while on I'm A Celebrity together. Picture: Getty

Joey Essex and Miss Universe Great Britain Amy Willerton met during their time on I'm A Celebrity, with many viewers expecting for the pair to start up a relationship outside of the jungle.

The speculated romance, however, fizzled out shortly after the series wrapped.

Sam Faiers (2011-2014)

Joey Essex and Sam Faiers were on-and-off for three years, but split after getting engaged. Picture: Getty

Joey Essex and Sam Faiers became the Barbie and Ken of Essex in 2011 when they started dating, with much of their romance playing out on The Only Way Is Essex.

The pair were on-and-off for three years and ended up getting engaged in 2012. They did, however, call time on their romance in September 2014.