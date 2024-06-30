Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@emmamilton

By Hope Wilson

Love Island Casa Amor contestant Emma Milton is no stranger to the spotlight. But how old is she, what happened between her and Joey Essex and who is her ex-boyfriend Nathan Redmond?

Casa Amor is kicking off on Love Island and we can't wait to watch the drama commence, especially as Emma Milton may be making an appearance.

While she has already made her TV debut on Shipwrecked back in 2019, Emma also has some celebrity ties and is rumoured to have shared a past with football player Jack Grealish.

According to The Sun Emma has her eyes set firmly on Joey Essex, as the pair have met up on the outside world. While a love triangle is beginning to form between Joey, Grace Jackson and Jessy Potts, could we have a love quadrangle on the way?

Who is Emma Milton? Her age, previous TV roles and past with Joey Essex, Jack Grealish and Nathan Redmond explained.

Emma Milton is looking for love on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@emmamilton

How old is Emma Milton?

Rumoured Love Island contestant Emma is 30-years-old.

She was born on the 3rd of June 1994, making her a Gemini.

What is Emma Milton's Instagram?

Fans can follow Emma on Instagram @emmamilton. The influencer currently boats over 296,000 followers and often shares images of her holidays and nights out with friends.

What happened between Joey Essex and Emma Milton?

Prior to entering the villa it was revealed that Emma shares a cosy past with Joey after the pair met in Dubai last year and had a brief fling, according to The Sun.

It seems like these two may rekindle their romance on Love Island, but with Grace and Jessy both vying for Joey's attention, can Emma turn his head?

Emma Milton is one of the rumoured Casa Amor girls. Picture: Instagram/@emmamilton

Has Emma Milton been on TV before?

Love Island won't be the first time Emma has appeared on our TV screens. The 30-year-old was a contestant on Channel 4's Shipwrecked back in 2019.

The show revolves around cast members spending time on a remote island for a chance to win £50,000. Unfortunately for Emma she didn't bag the cash prize and was eliminated from the competition on the seventh episode.

What happened between Jack Grealish and Emma Milton?

Back in 2021 Emma was linked to Manchester City player Jack Grealish after a picture of them on a night out went viral. Despite romance rumours, it looks like this encounter was innocent with a source telling The Sun: "Emma has moved in celebrity circles for years now, has a lot of friends in the industry and through showbiz parties.

"She met Jack on the Manchester party scene as well as her ex Nathan. She and the models for Boohoo are all based up there and are regularly out with the City and United teams.

"She has dated a number of high-profile men and the attention, like she experienced after her photo with Jack circulated, doesn’t phase her."

Emma Milton has a large social media following already. Picture: Instagram/@emmamilton

Who is Emma Milton's ex-boyfriend Nathan Redmond?

Emma was previously in a relationship with Burnley FC player Nathan Redmond. The pair appear to have dated for a number of years and often shared images of each other on their social media.

It isn't clear why the pair broke up but it seems like Emma is ready to find her forever partner in Love Island.