When is Love Island’s Casa Amor? Start date and more exes introduced

Casa Amor has fallen on the 28th episode of the last thee season of Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

As Love Island 2024 hits its halfway point, fans are beginning to wonder when Casa Amor be sprung on us. Here’s everything we know about when it will start and which exes are being brought in.

Love Island 2024 is just about to hit its midway point and we all know what that means – Casa Amor! The ultimate test the villa throws at the couples is when the boys and girls are separated and introduced to a whole new set of potential love matches.

Whilst Casa Amor has given us some of the most iconic mug-offs of our generation, it’s also been the birthplace of some beautiful love stories like Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan – who are now engaged – and were where Callum Jones and Molly Smith first met.

Fans eagerly anticipate this season’s Casa Amor as all eyes will be laser-focused on Joey Essex, Ronnie Vint and even Ayo Odukoya who have all had a wandering eye in the villa thus far and, with new exes thrown in the mix, it’s about to get messy.

But when will we be getting the drama? Here’s everything we know about when Casa Amor will start and whose exes are entering the villas.

Casa Amor 2024 begins Sunday 30th of June. Picture: ITV

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2024?

The tabloids have reported that Casa Amor will start on Sunday the 30th of June. This adds up when taking into account past seasons of the reality series.

Casa Amor began on episode 28 of seasons eight, nine and 10 and the 11th season will be no different as episode 28 falls on Sunday.

The tabloids also revealed this year will be slightly different to previous years, in that the boys may recognise a few of the girls entering the new villa.

An insider told the publication: "The Casa bombshells are going to make the biggest bang yet. We always say Casa Amor is the ultimate test and this year's troops are going to be some of the lads' Everest.”

Fans speculate that Joey Essex's attention may turn in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

"There's some girls the lads will recognise - for good and bad reasons.”

"There's exes, situationships, conquests and affiliations.”With Joey’s ex already having entered the villa, fans have been speculating on who will be the next target of the reality show.

The source went on to say, "There's already more drama in the villa than on the Euros football pitch, but bosses are expecting plenty of red cards from the OG girls after Casa."

The tabloids revealed a number of the boys would recognise the girls coming into the villa. Picture: ITV

Fans seem to have interpreted the news and think that an early evicted islander may make a return.

“‘There’s some girls that the lads will recognise.’ SAMANTHA IS BACK,” one fan tweeted online referring to Joey's in-villa ex, Samantha Kenny.

A number of fans want Omar Nyame to be given another chance, tweeting, “They need to bring Omar back for casa amor. The same way they brought back Molly last year #loveIsland”

But one thing is for sure, a majority of the internet seems to believe that Casa Amor may be the end of Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies’ love story.

Fans speculate that Ciaran and Nicole's relationship may not last through Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

The pair started off strong, but day-by-day their relationship seems to be crumbling – and fans have noticed.

“I fear Ciaran and Nicole will be this year’s casa amor catastrophe #loveisland,” one tweeted whilst a second wrote, “Nicole is making Ciaran’s life miserable. I hope he recouples in casa amor because he deserves better #loveIsland.”

A third concurred, typing, “Nicole is actually draining Ciaran’s energy every day it's frustrating to watch, I need him to find someone in casa amor PLEASE #loveisland.”

