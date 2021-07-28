Quiz: Only a true EastEnders fan will know who said these classic one-liners

28 July 2021, 13:23 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 13:32

Test your EastEnders knowledge with our ultimate quiz
Test your EastEnders knowledge with our ultimate quiz. Picture: BBC/Getty Images/Alamy

Think you know your Phil Mitchell from your Kat Slater? Test your EastEnders with our ultimate quiz...

Back in April it was announced that Charlie Brooks would be reprising her EastEnders role as Janine Butcher as part of a ‘huge storyline’ later this year.

And now Charlie, 40, has been pictured filming some dramatic scenes covered in soot and ash.

In the snaps, the actress is covered in black marks - which means she’s about to make an explosive return to Walford.

So, in honour of the EastEnders icon walking back onto the Square, we’ve put together the ultimate quiz for fans of the soap.

Can you guess who said these one-liners and prove you know your stuff? Take our quiz and find out…

