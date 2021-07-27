Did Ronnie Mitchell fake her own death? Why EastEnders fans think Samantha Womack is returning to Albert Square

Will Ronnie Mitchell return to EastEnders? Picture: Alamy/BBC

Is Ronnie Mitchell returning to EastEnders? Here’s what we know…

EastEnders fans will remember the moment Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell died on New Year's Day back in 2017.

The siblings - played by Rita Simons and Samantha Womack - ended up drowning together on Ronnie’s wedding day.

While it looked like Ronnie was finally going to get her happy ending after tying the knot with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) a drunk Roxy decided to take a swim in the pool.

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell both died on New Years Day 2017. Picture: BBC

When she found herself struggling to stay afloat, Ronnie jumped in to save her but the dress weighed her down and they both sank to the bottom.

But now actress Samantha has teased that Ronnie may have faked her own death… so here’s everything we know.

Did Ronnie Mitchell fake her own death?

There have been some fan theories which suggest Ronnie is still alive and could return to The Square.

Speaking during a radio interview, Samantha chatted about the fan theories she's read and joked she could even make an epic comeback.

She explained: “Billy [Ronnie's cousin] works in the mortuary. He was working in the funeral parlour.

“Somebody sent me storylines of people that had faked their own deaths to come out of situations. It's really funny."

She also opened up about her time on EastEnders in another recent interview.

When asked if she’d like to go back to Walford, Samantha also told Metro.co.uk: “I would always have gone back. I loved Ronnie and Roxy.

“My relationship with Rita Simons, who played my sister was great, I felt so close to her.

“I still think some of my most exciting work was with her, Larry Lamb and Barbara Windsor.

Rita Simons and Samantha Womack left EastEnders in 2017. Picture: Alamy

“There have been all these suggestions as to how they could get us back in.

“Did they really die - Billy was working in the morgue. I don’t know what plausible story they could come up with.

“It’s a bit like the Dallas thing with Bobby Ewing and Dirty Den came back, so it’s always possible I suppose.”

Meanwhile, the BBC previously released a 10-second alternate ending clip on their Snapchat account.

This sees Ronnie actually survive, finding Roxy's corpse on a pool table with Jack.

But Eastenders boss Sean O'Connor seemingly ruled out a return after he explained the reason behind the sisters’ deaths.

He previously said: “[Ronnie and Roxy] were not the sort of characters that would leave in the back of a taxi.

“We wanted to give them an operatic ending.”