What happened to Jags Panesar in EastEnders?

EastEnders Jags was murdered in prison. Picture: BBC

How did Jags die in EastEnders? And what happened to him?

The Panesar family have been left heartbroken following the death of EastEnders’ Jags.

After failing to get her son out of prison in time, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) blamed herself completely for his death.

But what happened to Jags and how did he die? Here’s what we know…

It all started when pest controller Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia) started a romance with Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar).

In a bid to keep the couple apart, Suki framed Jags for a robbery on Ruby's nightclub and the assault on Martin Fowler.

His brother Vinny (Shiv Jalota) was actually the one who robbed the club, but Jags was sent to prison in October last year for four-years.

The Panesar's went on to arrange prison protection through Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

But Ben was furious at Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) for striking up a romance with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), so he called off the protection.

Unfortunately, Jags was later murdered in prison, with Kheerat returning home to find mum Suki in floods of tears.

"The prison Chaplin called me 10 minutes ago," she said, adding: "Your brother was attacked in his cell. He’s dead. Jagvir is dead."

Who killed Jags in EastEnders?

It is unknown who killed Jags in prison, this was never spoken about.

But the funeral left EastEnders viewers in tears as Kheerat (Jaz Deol) became completely overwhelmed by the situation and ended up walking out.

Later, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) visited Suki to offer her encouragement, but Suki was still furious at Kheerat for missing Jags's funeral.

Ash actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha recently told Digital Spy that Jags's death will have a big impact on the Panesar family.

"The viewers are going to see this change among the family and also how it impacts their relationships with each other,” she said, continuing: “Also other characters too, that is going to be really interesting to see."

She added that everyone will be going "on their own separate journeys over the next few months".