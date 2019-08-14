Inside EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's chic home with unusual mezzanine bedroom

Louisa Lytonn has shared some photos of her home. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton regularly shares photos of her home away from Albert Square.

Eastenders actress Louisa Lytton reprised her role as Ruby Allen in the BBC soap this year, which she originally starred in between 2005 and 2006, and again in 2018.

In case you missed it, Ruby is currently caught up in a steamy romance with Albert Square’s resident Lothario Max Branning (Jake Wood).

But away from the cameras, 30-year-old Louisa’s life is a far cry from the drama of Albert Square.

In fact, she recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Ben Bhanvra after he popped the question on a romantic birthday trip to the Maldives.

And as well as sharing lots of photos of the couple together, Louisa also regularly posts glimpses of her adorable home life.

So, as Louisa gets ready to marry her fiancé, let’s take a look inside the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant’s house…

Read More: EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shows off her adorable family home

When Louisa threw a birthday party for her mum at home, she also shared a peek inside her very stylish living room.

The open plan lounge/dining room sees a perspex table by the door which is surrounded by four chairs.

Louisa’s neutral colour palette continues through the rest of the room with beige walls and matching radiators along the wall.

Read More: EastEnders star Jake Wood gives sweet glimpse into family home with wife Alison and kids

In another snap, the star also showed off her wooden floor and four-seater grey sofa which comes in at £499.

She joked alongside it: “You know your a grown up when excitement is New Furniture and and a good oven cleaner 😐”

Our favourite thing about the cosy home has to be the open spiral staircase which is a central feature to Louisa’s pad.

The star gave fans a peek of the minimalist wooden and grey stairs when she took a quick selfie last year.

In the kitchen, Louisa has kept things just as stylish with a black glossy counter and wooden cupboards.

Adding an extra something special, the actress also has her very own lemon tree on the side, as well as shiny silver appliances.

Upstairs, and Louisa has created the mezzanine bedroom of dreams.

The light and bright room has simple white bedside tables as well as the comfiest-looking bed we’ve ever seen.

Posing in her PJs, the Enders’ actress showed off her simple decor while sipping on a cup of tea.