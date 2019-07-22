EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy shows off her adorable family home

Natalie Cassidy shares her house with her fiancé and two children. Picture: PA Images/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Natalie Cassidy shares her home with partner Marc Humphreys and her two daughters Eliza and Joanie.

Natalie Cassidy joined the cast of EastEnders as lovable Sonia Jackson all the way back in 1993.

Despite becoming a firm favourite with soap fans, the actress rarely speaks about her home life with partner Marc Humphreys and her two daughters Eliza and Joanie.

But over the years, 36-year-old Natalie has occasionally shared a glimpse into the place the family share in Hertfordshire - and it’s a far cry from her Albert Square terraced house.

So, take a peek inside Natalie Cassidy’s adorable home…

In the kitchen, the actress clearly likes to keep things simple as she has opted for white cupboards with a practical wooden worktop perfect for cooking with her kids.

A lovely bunch or flowers from my amazing family. Love you all x pic.twitter.com/r8rV4MlGFs — Natalie Cassidy (@Nat_Cassidy) October 27, 2013

@fillnsqueeze I did my first batch of cooking for my baby yesterday.. really great product, thank you! pic.twitter.com/wqeVc2Bzfk — Natalie Cassidy (@Nat_Cassidy) February 1, 2017

On route to soap awards! pic.twitter.com/3vAQ1EkEqu — Natalie Cassidy (@Nat_Cassidy) May 24, 2014

One photo sees her grinning at the camera holding a large bunch of flowers, while the heart of the home is in the background.

The room has a vintage wooden floors, a dishwasher, electric oven and coffee machine.

Another snap also shows Natalie’s stylish matching toaster and kettle in an off-white colour as well as her grey and cream tiles.

Elsewhere in the house, the living room features dark brown wallpaper with flowers and birds printed on it.

Read More: Inside Hollyoaks star Steph Waring's incredible Cheshire home

There’s also a large fireplace with a clock above it and an extra wide screen TV to make sure she never misses an episode of EastEnders.

Natalie lives with her fiance Marc, their daughter Joanie, two, and her first daughter Eliza, eight who she shares with ex Adam Cottrell.

Adding some homely touches to the place, she is also partial to a funny piece of artwork and an inspirational quote.

One hanging wall piece states: "It's better to have loved and lost than to live with the psycho for the rest of your life."

Read More: Inside the house of Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Bought this in Camden passage today... pic.twitter.com/8rKNucpDCm — Natalie Cassidy (@Nat_Cassidy) January 14, 2014

⁦@rickygervais⁩ we don’t have any pets at the moment, but the kids cuddly ones love #AfterLife pic.twitter.com/vDJHnVmjnd — Natalie Cassidy (@Nat_Cassidy) May 3, 2019

In a nod to her family, another states: "Live like heaven is on earth. Love like you have never been hurt. Laugh like no one is listening. Sing as if no one can hear. Dance as if no one is watching.

"Dream like there no impossibilities. Play like there are no winners. Give like you have plenty. Smile till your face hurts. Cherish your family & friends everyday."