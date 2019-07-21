Inside Hollyoaks star Steph Waring's incredible Cheshire home

21 July 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 21 July 2019, 15:03

Home is where the heart is for Steph Waring
Home is where the heart is for Steph Waring. Picture: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

The Hollyoaks actress turned Dancing on Ice star has a love of candles, fairylights and marble

The actress has given us a snapshot into her home thanks to her Instagram posts.

It boasts a huge open-plan living room, which is ideal for her and her two daughters, Mia, 14, and Lexi Grace, 9.

The space is decorated in grey tones with a dark carpet and features a marble fireplace with a TV above it.

It is ideal for her and her girls to spend cosy evenings in. And in the evening, it is lit up with fairylights and candles, giving the space a cosy feel.

She has also recently had her bathroom refurbished and it clearly provides a sanctuary for her when she gets home from work.

The sink and bath have a square modern finish, while the shower above the bath boasts a rain shower head. The marbled tiles, give the room a light and airy feel and underlighting means that at night the room has a hygge-style vibe.

And it's not just about the inside: it's clear Stephanie is a fan of her garden and is often outside playing with her girls.

If that's not enough to keep her busy, she also has an orchard, where she grows apples, pears and plums.

