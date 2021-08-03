Who is Joanna Page's husband James Thornton? Everything you need to know about the Emmerdale actor

James Thornton and Joanna Page married in 2003. Picture: Alamy

Who did Joanna Page's husband play in Emmerdale? Here's what we know about James Thornton...

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page recently announced she's expecting her fourth child with husband James Thornton.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Joanna, 44, posted a sweet photo of herself smiling at the camera with her baby bump.

"Well this is a surprise! Baby number 4 on the way! It’s going to be a busy Christmas!,” she told her followers.

But who is Joanna Page's husband and when was he in Emmerdale? Here’s what we know…

Who is Joanna Page’s husband James Thornton?

Just like his famous wife, James Thornton, 45, is an actor and voice-over artist.

The pair even starred together in the BBC adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield, before they married in 2003.

James has also had roles in Holby City, No Angels, Between the Sheets, Playing the Field and Among Giants.

Who did James Thornton play in Emmerdale?

The star is best known for portraying John Barton on Emmerdale from 2009 to 2012.

Joanna Page and her husband James Thornton are expecting another baby. Picture: Alamy

John was part of some big storylines, including his marriage to wife, Moira (Natalie J. Robb).

Their relationship unravelled when Moira had an affair with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), but the pair decided to stay together.

James’ character was killed off in 2012 during an accident which saw his car hit a patch of ice and fall off a ravine.

The actor said he thought his exit storyline was ‘brilliant’, saying at the time: "As I learned more, I discovered that the scale of John's departure was going to be huge, and that the amount of money they were spending was massive.

“So I was really, really pleased. As an actor, you always want to do something that's going to grab the audience's attention."

James Thornton played John Barton in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

He later added: "I have had a fantastic time playing John for the past three years, but it's the longest I have ever played one part and the time now feels right to move on.

“I have decided to leave on a high with a big exit storyline in 2012, which I'm really excited about. I will miss all my colleagues at Emmerdale and have many very fond memories of my time in the Dales."

James also previously appeared in Emmerdale back in 1995.

How many children do Joanna Page and James Thornton have?

Joanna Page and James Thornton share three children together; Eva, seven, Kit, five, and Noah, four, with her husband James Thornton.

The couple have been married since 2003.