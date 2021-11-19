Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page shows off baby bump as she gives pregnancy update

Joanna Page has shown off her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Joanna Page has stunned her fans with a new picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

The 44-year-old actress is set to become a mum for the fourth time with husband James Thornton this Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, Joanna gave her followers an update on her pregnancy journey, saying she’s ‘popped’.

Seen smiling with a colourful jumper pulled up to reveal her bump, the star wrote: "I think my stomach’s popped #notlongnow.”

Joanna’s friends and followers were quick to congratulate her, as EastEnders' Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: "oh my goodness!!!! yes Jo!!!"

Mel Sykes posted: "Big hugs, gorgeous lady xxxxxx" while Denise Van Outen added some love emojis.

Someone else said: “So lovely... wishing you all the best x,” while another person added: “That’s a WOW bump! ❤️”.

This comes after the star - who is famous for playing Stacey Shipman in the BBC comedy - revealed in August that she was expecting another baby.

Joanna Page announced her pregnancy in August. Picture: Instagram

She said at the time: "Well, this is a surprise!! Baby number 4 on the way! It’s going to be a busy Christmas! 😊🥳."

She already shares three children - Eva, eight, Kit, six, Noah, five, - with actor James Thornton who she married back in 2003.

Actor James starred alongside his wife in the BBC adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield and is also known for playing John Barton on Emmerdale.

This comes after Joanna admitted she is stepping away from acting to concentrate on presenting and spend more time with her family.

Joanna Page and her husband are expecting their fourth baby. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Mirror, Joanna admitted: “I really enjoy presenting and it works a lot better with a family as you don’t have to go away for weeks on end.”

After giving birth to Eva, Joanna said she didn’t like working away from her newborn and now wants to spend more time with her kids.

“For the first six months after I had Eva I was away working filming two shows back to back,” she said.

“I had my mum looking after her on set but it was so tough as all I wanted to do was spend time with my new baby."

She added: “Also, I just find presenting a lot more interesting. You’re always doing something different and I love just being myself and chatting to people.

“It can be a lot more fun than sitting alone in a trailer for hours learning lines, then going out to do a scene where you’re pretending to be ­somebody else.”