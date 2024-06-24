Exclusive

Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon reveals he still hasn't seen script for Christmas episode

Rob Brydon has revealed she hasn't sen Gavin and Stacey script. Picture: Alamy/BBC

By Hope Wilson

The script for the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey has been kept so secret, even the cast don't know what's going to happen!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon has revealed that neither him, nor the rest of the cast have seen the script for the highly-anticipated Christmas episode this year.

Following Ruth Jones' revelations about writing the final ever episode, fans are chomping at the bit to see how the iconic series will end.

However it looks like the cast feel the same way, as Rob has admitted he doesn't know what will happen in the festive special, despite filming set to begin in the coming months.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast this morning, the Brynn actor confessed that while he knows some of the plot, he has yet to read the episode in full.

Rob Brydon plays Brynn in Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Alamy

The 59-year-old stated: "I know some of the stuff that happens, but I don't think any of the cast have seen the script yet. They've told me one or two little bits and bobs that happen, and I believe it does wrap it all up."

Rob went on to joke that his character ends up dead in the show, telling hosts Jamie Theakston and Davina McCall: "I think, having read it, they handle Bryn's funeral really sensitively. They do it sensitively. And I was worried, well am I going to be in it? But they've got loads of flashbacks."

Watch Rob Byrdon talk about Gavin and Stacey here:

Spoiler Alert! Rob Brydon talks Gavin and Stacey

This comes after writer Ruth revealed she told fans that some of the beloved characters may meet their demise in the Xmas extravaganza.

Speaking to Rob on his Wondery podcast 'Brydon &', Ruth explained that she is currently starring in Sister Act on the West End and is often quizzed by fans on what they can expect from the final episode of Gavin and Stacey.

She went on to say: "At the end of Sister Act, I go out of the stage door and people and there’s often people there wanting programmes signed, which is lovely. But they’ll say 'I’m the biggest Gavin and Stacey fan' or 'thank you so much for this Christmas special' or 'You must be so excited, I can’t wait til Christmas'."

James Cordon and Ruth Jones have confirmed a new episode of Gavin & Stacey is in the works. Picture: Instagram/James Cordon

The Nessa actress continued: "A couple of people at the stage door, say 'What’s going to happen, is Smithy going to say yes?'. And I go to them, 'Do you seriously want me to tell you what’s going to happen in the Christmas Special?' And they go 'yes!'. And I go 'but you don’t, because what happens on Christmas Day when you come to watch it, you’ll know what’s going to happen.' And they go, 'please tell me'.

"So, I go 'there’s going to be helicopter crash, most of the cast are going to get killed', and I just make stuff up."

Gavin and Stacey has become a fan favourite over the years. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this year Ruth and James Corden announced they had written the final ever episode of Gavin and Stacey, which will be shown on Christmas Day 2024.

Taking to Instagram, James posted: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James ❤️"

It looks like we'll just have to wait until Christmas Day to see what Ruth and James have in store for the Barry Island gang!