James Corden reacts to Uncle Bryn death rumours in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

By Hope Wilson

James Corden has opened up regarding rumours that the Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode could see one integral character die.

James Corden has reacted to rumours that Uncle Bryn may die in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, after writer Ruth Jones and actor Rob Brydon hinted at his death.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the 45-year-old opened up about the upcoming episode and revealed that filming for the highly-anticipated series would begin shortly.

When quizzed on Rob's comments regarding Bryn's demise, James replied: "The irony is he hasn’t read it [the script] and he doesn’t know how close he is… I’m kidding!"

While James may have hinted that dying isn't on the agenda in the final episode, it looks like the cast don't know what's happening in the show as they haven't been sent the script as of yet.

The Gavin and Stacey special will air on Christmas Day. Picture: BBC

When asked about teasers he can give about the special, James replied: "I really can’t. I think you think you want them but you don’t. All I can say is we’re very, very excited to share it.

"I mean for Ruth and I, we think we will have finished the rewrites by Friday we hope, and then we have this incredibly nail-biting moment when the cast read it and they haven’t read it yet."

He continued: "That’ll probably happen in the next couple of weeks. You want people to go ‘oh I loved it’, because they’ll have feedback and have thoughts about it and all those things.

"It’s a lot of pressure to go into such a thing and it’s amazing. When you think about Ruth and I writing the show, we literally picked up a pen and started writing the show 20 years ago around about this time."

James went on to explain: "To be doing something 20 years later someone would remotely even care or think about, let alone want to talk about, is nothing less than thrilling and I feel very emotional about it. I think there’s going to be a lot of tears because it does really feel like we’re going to end something which has been an incredible part of our lives.

"Certainly mine and Ruth’s friendship and everything we’ve gone, through it’s going to be wonderful. I just can’t wait to do it, I can’t wait to share it with people."

Gavin and Stacey will be returning in Christmas 2024. Picture: BBC

The acting superstar also revealed when filming for the show will commence, telling Jamie and Amanda: "We start at the very end of August.

"I think we start around August 29th, something like that and we’ll shoot through to the beginning of October. Then we’ve got to edit it and then it’ll be on, and then it’ll be no more. This is it, you’ll know when you see it why it can never come back."

What does James mean by this?! We'll just have to wait and see!