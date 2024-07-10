James Corden reacts to Uncle Bryn death rumours in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

10 July 2024, 13:14

James Corden gives us ALL the Gavin & Stacey details! 👀

By Hope Wilson

James Corden has opened up regarding rumours that the Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode could see one integral character die.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Corden has reacted to rumours that Uncle Bryn may die in the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, after writer Ruth Jones and actor Rob Brydon hinted at his death.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the 45-year-old opened up about the upcoming episode and revealed that filming for the highly-anticipated series would begin shortly.

When quizzed on Rob's comments regarding Bryn's demise, James replied: "The irony is he hasn’t read it [the script] and he doesn’t know how close he is… I’m kidding!"

While James may have hinted that dying isn't on the agenda in the final episode, it looks like the cast don't know what's happening in the show as they haven't been sent the script as of yet.

The Gavin and Stacey special will air on Christmas Day
The Gavin and Stacey special will air on Christmas Day. Picture: BBC

When asked about teasers he can give about the special, James replied: "I really can’t. I think you think you want them but you don’t. All I can say is we’re very, very excited to share it.

"I mean for Ruth and I, we think we will have finished the rewrites by Friday we hope, and then we have this incredibly nail-biting moment when the cast read it and they haven’t read it yet."

He continued: "That’ll probably happen in the next couple of weeks. You want people to go ‘oh I loved it’, because they’ll have feedback and have thoughts about it and all those things.

"It’s a lot of pressure to go into such a thing and it’s amazing. When you think about Ruth and I writing the show, we literally picked up a pen and started writing the show 20 years ago around about this time."

Watch James Corden speak about the final episode of Gavin and Stacey here:

James Corden gives us ALL the Gavin and Stacey details! 👀

James went on to explain: "To be doing something 20 years later someone would remotely even care or think about, let alone want to talk about, is nothing less than thrilling and I feel very emotional about it. I think there’s going to be a lot of tears because it does really feel like we’re going to end something which has been an incredible part of our lives.

"Certainly mine and Ruth’s friendship and everything we’ve gone, through it’s going to be wonderful. I just can’t wait to do it, I can’t wait to share it with people."

Gavin and Stacey will be returning in Christmas 2024
Gavin and Stacey will be returning in Christmas 2024. Picture: BBC

The acting superstar also revealed when filming for the show will commence, telling Jamie and Amanda: "We start at the very end of August.

"I think we start around August 29th, something like that and we’ll shoot through to the beginning of October. Then we’ve got to edit it and then it’ll be on, and then it’ll be no more. This is it, you’ll know when you see it why it can never come back."

What does James mean by this?! We'll just have to wait and see!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Alex De Minaur is 25 years old

Alex de Minaur fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

Celebrities

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte? Their marriage, kids and split rumours explained

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Love Island bombshell Josh Oyinsan is looking for love this summer

Who is Love Island contestant Josh Oyinsan? Age, job, football team and where he's from

TV & Movies

Love Island has welcomed new contestant Reuben Collins

Who is Love Island contestant Reuben Collins? Age, job, football team and where he's from

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Gladiator 2 will be released 24 years after the first film came out

Gladiator 2 trailer, release date, plot and full cast revealed

TV & Movies

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic fact file - Age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz fact file - Tennis star's age, height, girlfriend, net worth, Instagram and tattoos explained
Supporting your country by showing your pride in the form of flags could be expensive

Flying the English flag on your car could lead to a £2,500 fine

Lifestyle

Love Island's Uma Jammeh is set to walk from the villa in Tuesday night's episode

Has Uma left Love Island? Everything we know so far

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

The Money Saving Expert has revealed the importance of wills

Martin Lewis sends warning to ‘unmarried’ couples who live together

Lifestyle

Sasha Attwood is the girlfriend of Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish girlfriend Rebecca Attwood's age, job, Instagram, how they met and sweet pregnancy news revealed

Celebrities

Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in 2024

Joanna Page reveals she still hasn't seen a script for the Gavin and Stacey finale

Olivia Attwood and Danny Dyer are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up revealed

Sue and Noel Radford have opened up on the anniversary of their son's passing

Sue Radford pays emotional tribute to son Alfie on 10th anniversary of his stillbirth

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Novack Djokovic has a massive net worth

Novak Djokovic's net worth revealed from tennis money to sponsorship deals

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? The MAFS Australia star snaps back

Married at First Sight

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 continue