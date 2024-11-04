John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: Everything we know from release date to song

4 November 2024, 16:19

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased
The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased. Picture: John Lewis

By Hope Wilson

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024, when is it out, who is the narrator and what song is used?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun, but the 2024 John Lewis advert is the one we're all waiting to see.

Over the years we've seen some iconic John Lewis ads including last year's iteration which included Snapper, the loveable Venus Flytrap.

The music included in the advert also plays an important part, with previous songs including 'Festa' by Andrea Bocelli and 'All the Small Things' cover by Mike Geier.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024, when is it out, who is the narrator and what song is used?

The John Lewis Christmas advert features a pink jumper
The John Lewis Christmas advert features a pink jumper. Picture: John Lewis

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024?

At the time of writing the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has not been released, however a teaser has been shared.

The ad appears to focus on a mother gifting her daughter a pink jumper which sees her through many stages of her life.

Watch the John Lewis Christmas teaser here:

John Lewis release teaser to 2024 Christmas Advert

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert out?

It is currently unknown when the John Lewis Christmas advert is set to be released, however previous ads have always been released on a Thursday.

The adverts are usually aired during the first or second week of November, with the 2023 ad being shown on the 9th of November. This means the 2024 advert could be released on Thursday the 7th of November, however this has not been confirmed.

Who is the John Lewis Christmas advert narrator?

Actress Samantha Morton serves as the narrator for the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert. Viewers may recognise her from shows such as The Serpent Queen, Harlots and The Walking Dead.

'Give knowingly' is the tag line for the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert
'Give knowingly' is the tag line for the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture: John Lewis

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert song?

The John Lewis Christmas song 2024 appears to be a piano version of 'Make You Feel My Love' by Bob Dylan, performed by Brad Kella.

This tune is used in the teaser trailer, so it is assumed this version of the hit track will be used in the official advert.

Latest Entertainment News

Where are G4, Steve Brookstein and Tabby now?

The X Factor 2004: Where are they now? Steve Brookstein, G4, Tabby Callaghan and more

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun

Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl and more

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up revealed: Full list of stars 'confirmed' to enter jungle

I'm A Celebrity

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have been seen kissing on a night out

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex pictured kissing despite explosive split

Married at First Sight

Exclusive
Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen chatted about Gladiator III

Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen talk epic stunts in Gladiator II

James Van Der Beek has opened up about his cancer diagnosis

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek confirms he has bowel cancer: "There’s reason for optimism"

Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson in 1984

Music legend Quincy Jones dies, aged 91

Lots of celebrities are rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Hugh Jackman will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025

Hugh Jackman to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 with special guests

MAFS UK's Sacha has hit back at fans

MAFS UK's Sacha furiously calls out fans who brand her a 'bully' after viewer backlash

Married at First Sight

Exclusive
Hugh Bonneville opened up about Downton Abbey 3 on Heart Breakfast

Hugh Bonneville reveals what fans can expect from Downton Abbey 3

The MAFS UK reunion is set to be fiery

When is the MAFS UK reunion? Episode release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Sacha and Luke had a disagreement on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Sacha hits back as fans brand her 'nasty' after dramatic Luke argument

Married at First Sight

The best Halloween songs ever

The 30 best Halloween songs ever, ranked

Exclusive
Tom Hardy is a big fan of doom scrolling

Tom Hardy reveals his favourite character of all time

Dev Griffin

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz have broken up

Why did Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz split? Their relationship break-up explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The Sugababes have announced a new tour

Sugababes reveal what fans can expect from their upcoming tour

Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to Teri Garr

Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to her Friends mother Teri Garr following actor's death aged 79

MAFS UK's Kristina has spoken out after Kieran faced fan backlash

MAFS UK's Kristina defends Kieran after fans brand him a 'red flag'

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran had a massive argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Kieran hits out at 'editing' after his explosive argument with wife Kristina

Married at First Sight

The best John Lewis Christmas adverts

All 17 John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

MAFS UK Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha

MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have spoken out after their split

MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

Married at First Sight

Celine Dion and Adele hug in Las Vegas

Adele in tears as she hugs idol Celine Dion during Las Vegas show

MAFS UK groom Adam has revealed his weight loss

MAFS UK's Adam shows off incredible two stone weight loss in dramatic pictures

Married at First Sight

Perrie Edwards speaks about her ex-friend Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards emotionally opens up on 'heartbreaking' Jesy Nelson friendship breakdown

Orson has suggested thing between him and Hannah are not over

MAFS UK's Orson hints he's still dating Hannah despite Ryan romance rumours

Married at First Sight

Ryan from Married At First Sight UK has taken to social media to reflect on his time in the experiment

MAFS UK's Ryan breaks silence on shock Sionainn split amid Hannah romance revelation

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Kieran has defended kissing Polly at a recent dinner party

MAFS UK's Kieran defends kissing Polly as he labels moment an 'accident'

Married at First Sight

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

TV & Movies

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

TV & Movies

Binky Felstead is appearing on Beyond Chelsea

Binky Felstead facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, husband, kids, net worth and Instagram revealed
Rosie Fortescue is taking part in Beyond Chelsea

Rosie Fortescue facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, boyfriend, jewellery line, net worth and Instagram revealed