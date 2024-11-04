John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: Everything we know from release date to song

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased. Picture: John Lewis

By Hope Wilson

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024, when is it out, who is the narrator and what song is used?

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun, but the 2024 John Lewis advert is the one we're all waiting to see.

Over the years we've seen some iconic John Lewis ads including last year's iteration which included Snapper, the loveable Venus Flytrap.

The music included in the advert also plays an important part, with previous songs including 'Festa' by Andrea Bocelli and 'All the Small Things' cover by Mike Geier.

The John Lewis Christmas advert features a pink jumper. Picture: John Lewis

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024?

At the time of writing the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has not been released, however a teaser has been shared.

The ad appears to focus on a mother gifting her daughter a pink jumper which sees her through many stages of her life.

Watch the John Lewis Christmas teaser here:

John Lewis release teaser to 2024 Christmas Advert

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert out?

It is currently unknown when the John Lewis Christmas advert is set to be released, however previous ads have always been released on a Thursday.

The adverts are usually aired during the first or second week of November, with the 2023 ad being shown on the 9th of November. This means the 2024 advert could be released on Thursday the 7th of November, however this has not been confirmed.

Who is the John Lewis Christmas advert narrator?

Actress Samantha Morton serves as the narrator for the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert. Viewers may recognise her from shows such as The Serpent Queen, Harlots and The Walking Dead.

'Give knowingly' is the tag line for the 2024 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture: John Lewis

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert song?

The John Lewis Christmas song 2024 appears to be a piano version of 'Make You Feel My Love' by Bob Dylan, performed by Brad Kella.

This tune is used in the teaser trailer, so it is assumed this version of the hit track will be used in the official advert.