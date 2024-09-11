Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Filming for Gavin and Stacey reveals two main characters may be set to marry in the exciting Christmas finale.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale which is set to air at the end of 2024 and will be the official ending to the long-running British series.

With crowds heading to Barry Island to watch the filming, the crew and cast including James Corden, Ruth Jones and Joanna Page have all been seen bringing their iconic characters back to life.

Recently James was filmed by fans politely asking them to move as they got in the way of shooting, but now photos from behind the scenes have riled devoted fans even more as they hint at a wedding taking place.

James was pictured in a fancy blue suit with a white rose pinned to his breast pocket with viewers speculating that his character Smithy and his love interest Nessa, played by Ruth, might make it down the aisle.

Gavin and Stacey's last episode aired at Christmas in 2019. Picture: Alamy

If you recall the huge cliffhanger the show left back in 2019, fans saw Nessa surprising Smithy with her feelings and a marriage proposal and now fans might actually be getting the answer to the big question.

Joanna and Alison Steadman who play Stacey and Pam Shipman were also photographed dressed to the nines in cocktail dresses and fascinators on their heads.

Matthew Horne who plays Gavin was papped too, in character next to James, however when he wasn’t needed on set, he was photographed snuggly wrapped in a navy blue dressing gown.

Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in 2024. Picture: Alamy

However whilst a majority of the main cast was photographed, including Rob Brydon, Melanie Walters, Julia Davis and Adrian Scarborough there was no sign of Ruth, which left fans panicking that perhaps this wedding wasn’t one between Nessa and Smithy.

James’ suit could have been one of a groomsman and Smithy could in fact be part of the groom's party rather than the groom himself, it’s impossible to say without seeing the bride.