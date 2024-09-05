James Corden issues warning as Gavin & Stacey fans flock to watch filming of Christmas Special

5 September 2024, 14:01

James Corden had to address crowds watching the filming for the Christmas Special
James Corden had to address crowds watching the filming for the Christmas Special. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

James Corden has asked fans to move aside during filming for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special finale after overcrowding made it difficult for the crew.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Viewers have been highly anticipating the upcoming Christmas special finale of Gavin & Stacey, so much so that hordes of fans have started gathering on Barry Island where filming has been taking place, just to get a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes action of the upcoming episode.

With the one-off special arriving this Christmas, fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out what happened after Nessa proposed to Smithy in the cliffhanger from 2019.

However, the star of the show James Corden had to address the fans who had come to watch the filming of the finale, and he was filmed asking the audience to give the cast and crew space to get their work done.

Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in December 2024
Gavin and Stacey is set to return for a final episode in December 2024. Picture: Alamy

James both writes and acts in the hit sitcom, and a video posted on TikTok captured him addressing the crowd, who had come to support the show, after they got slightly too close to the set and made filming difficult.

In the video, James can be seen smiling at the crowd as he first thanked them for being there: "Thank you for coming down to see us, it means a great deal to all of us.”

He then goes on to explain that the size of the crowd was making the logistics of filming difficult, saying: “But when we're doing the scene, it will just be too difficult to shoot everybody out."

Filming begun in September on Barry Island
Filming begun in September on Barry Island. Picture: Alamy

"So, you're welcome to hang around - it will be quite a long, boring evening… But you're going to have to go over that way... is that alright? Is that OK? Thanks ever so much," he said whilst pointing to his left.

The crowd enthusiastically responded with a ‘yes’ and the way James went about the awkward situation seemed to be a hit with fans. One commented under the TikTok saying: “he was so nice about it fair play,” whilst a second wrote, “At least he's polite about it hats off to him.”

James and Ruth Jones, writing partner on Gavin & Stacey, announced the Christmas special in May 2024, which will mark the end of the show after three seasons and two festive specials.

The Christmas special started filming in the first week of September when James posted an image of Smithy’s work van on his own Instagram with the caption, “Day 1. Here we go x.”

It seems like James might be doing a post a day during filming because he posted again the following day a picture of what looks to be Stacey and Nessa from behind with the caption: “Day 2. One last time on the island x”

