Who’s in the Gavin and Stacey cast? From James Corden and Rob Brydon to Joanna Page and Alison Steadman

The full cast of Gavin and Stacey. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Gavin and Stacey is officially returning for a Christmas special, but who's in the cast and who will be returning?

More than nine years since it last aired, Gavin and Stacey will be back on our screens over the festive period with a Christmas special.

After confirming the news with a picture of the script, writers James Corden and Ruth Jones are still yet to spill the beans on which of the characters will be returning later this year.

So let’s look at the whole cast from the iconic sitcom.

Who’s in the Gavin and Stacey cast?

The original cast is made up of the four main characters - Mathew Horne as Gavin Shipman, Joanna Page who plays Stacey West, James Corden, who has the role of Neil "Smithy" Smith and Ruth Jones as Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins.

Other major roles include Gavin’s down-to-earth dad Mick Shipman - played by Larry Lamb - and his overbearing mum Pam Shipman - played by Alison Steadman.

Gavin and Stacey are set to return with Smithy and Nessa later this year. Picture: BBC

In Barry, Wales, Rob Brydon plays Stacey’s loveable Uncle Bryn while Melanie Walters has the part of her mum Gwen.

There are also plenty more characters who crop up regularly throughout the three series’ such as Jason - played by Robert Wilfort – who’s Stacey's older brother living in Spain.

Julia Davis and Adrian Scarborough also have the roles of Pam and Mick’s best friends Dawn and Pete Sutcliffe.

Not forgetting Dave “Coaches" - aka Steffan Rhodri – who almost marries Nessa at the end of series three.

Sheridan Smith had the hilarious role of Rudi Smith – Smithy's younger sister who also likes to be called Smithy.

And who can forget Gavin and Smithy’s string of mates Dirtbox (Andrew Knott), Deano (Mathew Baynton), Budgie (Russell Tovey), Chinese Alan (Dominic Gaskell), Craig "Fingers" (Samuel Anderson), Jesus (Daniel Curtis), Gary (Jason Gregg) and Swede (John Grisley).

The late Margaret John also played Gwen’s neighbour, while Nessa and Smithy’s son Neil was actually played by three different babies - Ewan Kennedy, Oscar Hartland and Rocco Romanello.

Who has spoken about returning to the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special?

A fair few of the original cast will be returning for the Christmas special, including writers Ruth Jones and James Corden.

In a joint statement, the pair said: “Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like. And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special.

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

“We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”

Mathew Horne (Gavin) and Joanna Page (Stacey) have also confirmed they’ll be filming for the Christmas special in the coming months.

While Larry Lamb - aka Mick - confessed on Wednesday that he’s already read the script which means he should be back as well.

Speaking on This Morning, the actor revealed James had rung him and asked if he’d be available for the one-hour special, explaining: “It was quite extraordinary. It was quite Hollywood-esc.

“I read the script, and it really got me. I just started to read the first sequence, and I just started crying. It just sort of took me along.”

It looks like Rob Brydon, who plays Bryn, will also be making a comeback after he Tweeted “SURPRISE!!!” following the announcement.

It’s not yet been confirmed if Sheridan Smith (Rudi) or Robert Wilfort (Jason) will make appearances, but fans are hoping they could make brief returns.

Unfortunately, Margaret John won’t be back on the sitcom as Doris O’Neill, as she passed away in 2011, a year after the last Christmas special aired.