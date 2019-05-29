Larry Lamb teases Gavin and Stacey Christmas special storyline and cast on This Morning

Larry Lamb will be returning to his role of Mick in the Gavin and Stacey special. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Larry Lamb appeared on This Morning to talk about the new Gavin and Stacey special which will hit screens later this year.

Earlier this week James Corden announced himself and Ruth Jones have been working on a Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special for 2019.

James, who played the loveable Smithy in the hit BBC comedy, tweeted: “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey.”

As fans celebrated, actor Larry Lamb – who plays Gavin’s father Mick on the show – appeared on This Morning to talk to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about the new one-off episode.

Speaking about the moment James called him from LA to ask if he’d be involved, Larry said: “It was really odd.

James Corden announced that the show would be returning for a one-off at Christmas. Picture: BBC

Larry Lamb said he cried when he read the script. Picture: ITV

“He said ‘I want to know it you’ll be available, it looks like we’re doing a Christmas special’.”

He added: “It was quite extraordinary. It was quite Hollywood-esc.”

Larry said he has read the script, and that his first reaction was to start crying.

He explained: “I read the script, and it really got me.

“I just started to read the first sequence, and I just started crying. It just sort of took me along.”

As the official cast has not yet been revealed, there is a lot of question as to whether we’ll be seeing all the Gavin and Stacey favourites once more.

The show's full cast has not been revealed, but many of the main cast members have confirmed their involvement. Picture: BBC

When asked, Larry said: “I have to be honest, I’m not right up to speed with that.”

While the actor kept quiet about the details, he teased a great script, saying: “By the time I read the script I thought ‘they’ve done it’.”

Filming is soon to start, but of course it’s all “super hush hush”, Larry said.

