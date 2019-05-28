Why did James Corden and Mathew Horne fall out and will the Gavin and Stacey actor be in the Christmas special?

James Corden and Mathew Horne were reported to have fallen out. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

James Corden and Mathew Horne are set to reunite this Christmas for the new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

James Corden and Mathew Horne may have played best friends on-screen while filming BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey, but the duo were also the best of friends off- screen as well.

James and Mathew worked together on Gavin & Stacey between 2007 to 2010 where the pair became somewhat of a double act, releasing their own comedy show, Horne & Corden, and later starring in their own film, Lesbian Vampire Killers.

When both the TV show and the film failed to impress fans, the duo went their own ways, leading to much speculation of a rift between the two.

But did Mathew and James actually fallout? And will Mat return to star in the new Gavin & Stacey episode?

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

James and Mathew became somewhat of a double act following Gavin & Stacey. Picture: PA

While the two comedians went their own ways, it appears there was never any bad blood between the co-stars.

In 2011, in an interview with the Daily Star, James explained: “We had such an intense love for each other.

“We never fell out, it was never that. We were one person for a long time.”

He went on to add: “Things were offered to us after Gavin and Stacey and we just rushed into them. If I have one regret, it was we just rushed those things.”

James continued to say how they never stopped to think about the work enough.

“We did our own sketch show but the reaction was fierce. It was hard to go through that. We were riding this amazing wave and then it just dropped.

“In one year we spent 263 days together and we went from that to nothing.”

James Corden has gone on to be a huge success in the UK and was as the USA. Picture: PA

James says they didn’t speak for a few month following this, as they “both had to find and establish” themselves outside the two of them.

In 2011, James said: “We talk occasionally. I still count him as a dear friend. I love him very much. He is so talented. I love him to bits.”

James has since gone on to become a huge star in the USA, hosting the Late Late Show with James Corden and interviewing some of the biggest stars in the world.

Mat also spoke out about rift rumours in an interview with the Mirror.co.uk in 2016.

He said: “James remains a friend and never wasn’t a friend. We have remained friends ever since we met. We have done various bits of work together and now we are both off doing other things.”

The pair have since aid there was not fall out between them. Picture: PA

Mat added: “He is still the same old James really - just that he’s now earning millions in Hollywood, meeting mega stars and interviewing them.

“I spoke to him the other day and he is back and forth across the Atlantic. He’s tied to the Late Late Show for a few years and we don’t know when we will welcome him back permanently.”

Touching on James’ success, Mat said: “Jealousy isn’t something I do - I am not a jealous person. I am thrilled and about the success he is having.”

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed who will be starring in the new episode of Gavin & Stacey, Mathew has strongly hinted on Twitter he will be reprising his role as Gavin.