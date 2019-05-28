Gavin and Stacey is coming BACK

Gavin and Stacey is returning later this year. Picture: BBC/Twitter

James Corden announced on Twitter that Gavin & Stacey will return for a one-off Christmas special episode

In probably the best news of the millennium, it has been officially announced that Gavin and Stacey will return for a Christmas special this year.

Taking to Twitter to announce the happy news, show co-writer James Corden wrote: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Fans rushed to the comment section to voice their excitement at the news, with one writing: OMG BEST NEWS EVER OR WHAT".

Another added: "No waaayyy!!! Our life is made!! Can’t bloody wait".

Gavin and Stacey, which created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, first aired in 2010.

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a one-off Christmas special. Picture: BBC

The final episode saw Gavin, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy all sat happily together in Barry. Stacey was heavily pregnant, and it was implied that Smithy and Nessa had finally got together.

Here's hoping we finally find out what happened on that fishing trip...