Gavin and Stacey is coming BACK

28 May 2019, 07:31 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 07:53

Gavin and Stacey is returning later this year
Gavin and Stacey is returning later this year. Picture: BBC/Twitter

James Corden announced on Twitter that Gavin & Stacey will return for a one-off Christmas special episode

In probably the best news of the millennium, it has been officially announced that Gavin and Stacey will return for a Christmas special this year.

Read more: Love Island 2019 cast REVEALED - meet the contestants

Taking to Twitter to announce the happy news, show co-writer James Corden wrote: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

Fans rushed to the comment section to voice their excitement at the news, with one writing: OMG BEST NEWS EVER OR WHAT".

Another added: "No waaayyy!!! Our life is made!! Can’t bloody wait".

Read more: Gregg Wallace’s wife Anna gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby after years of trying

Gavin and Stacey, which created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, first aired in 2010.

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a one-off Christmas special
Gavin and Stacey is returning for a one-off Christmas special. Picture: BBC

The final episode saw Gavin, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy all sat happily together in Barry. Stacey was heavily pregnant, and it was implied that Smithy and Nessa had finally got together.

Here's hoping we finally find out what happened on that fishing trip...

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The show was recently axed for good from ITV

Jeremy Kyle Dispatches documentary is out tonight and exposes 'prison-like conditions'
Gavin & Stacey will return later this year with a one-off Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey: When is the special out? When did Gavin and Stacey end and what happened in the last episode?
Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

Love Island 2019: start date, CONFIRMED contestants and trailer
Tommy Fury is one of seven hunks entering the Love Island villa

Who is Tommy Fury? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of boxer Tyson Fury from Manchester
Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell were spooked by The Haunting

Britain’s Got Talent viewers think cameraman 'exposed’ magician's trick

Trending on Heart

Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

Lifestyle

Crisps are a delicious snack but experts have warned against eating them

Pregnant women urged not to eat CRISPS as they could affect the baby

Food & Health

Yewanda is a scientist from Dublin

Who is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 contestant and scientist from Dublin
Stacey Solomon after giving birth

Stacey Solomon says she feels 'empty' after going into labour early

Celebrities

The Love Island 2019 contestants have just been announced

Malin Andersson and Alexandra Cane call out Love Island for lack of body diversity in 2019 contestants

Celebrities