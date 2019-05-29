Who played Doris in Gavin and Stacey and when did the actress die?

Doris from Gavin and Stacey sadly passed away in 2011. Picture: BBC

With Gavin and Stacey’s return confirmed, there is one person who will not be retiring with the rest of the cast.

James Corden announced this week that Gavin and Stacey will be returning later this year for a one-off Christmas special.

Actors Ruth Jones, Rob Brydon and Larry Lamb – along with many others – are confirmed to be involved with the episode, while others are yet to be announced.

Sadly, one iconic character not returning will be Doris, played by actress Margaret John.

Who played Doris in Gavin and Stacey?

The role of fun-loving and cheeky Doris in Gavin and Stacey was played by Margaret John.

The actress has previously starred in Doctor Who, Last Of The Summer Wine and Crossroads before taking on the role of Stacey’s next-door-neighbour.

Following Gavin and Stacey’s last episode in 2010, Margaret went on to have small roles in Skins and Game Of Thrones.

The actress was beloved by the entire Gavin and Stacey cast. Picture: BBC

When and how did Margaret die?

Margaret sadly passed away on the 2nd February 2011 after battling with liver cancer.

The Gavin and Stacey cast honoured the actress following her death, with James Corden saying she was an “incredible lady” who “will be sadly missed”.

When is Gavin and Stacey returning?

Gavin and Stacey will return for a one-off Christmas special this year.

The special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, but no time has been confirmed.

Details of the storyline and cast are also being kept secret.

