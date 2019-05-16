Gavin and Stacey cast: Where are they now?

Gavin & Stacey ended almost a decade ago now. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Have you ever wondered where all the stars from the iconic BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey are now?

Gavin & Stacey's last episode aired almost ten years ago now, but it still remains to this day a comedy classic.

The BBC series, created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, is still quoted daily and watched on repeat thanks the Netflix.

With almost a decade since the show ended, where are all the stars from the show now and what are they up to?

Gwen (Melanie Walters)

Actress Melanie Walters played Stacey’s mum Gwen in the hit comedy.

Since Gavin & Star ended, Melanie has had a change of career and is now runs her own pilates company.

According to her Twitter page, she is also a company director, presenter and runs her own holiday home.

Melanie played Stacey's mother Gwen in the hit comedy. Picture: Facebook

Melanie has had a change of career and is now runs her own pilates company. Picture: Facebook

Gavin (Mathew Horne)

Who could believe actor Mathew Horne, who played the lead Gavin in Gavin & Stacey, is now 40 years old?

The actor continued his career following the BBC show, starring in Bad Education between 2012-2014.

James Corden and Matthew also starred in their own film, Lesbian Vampire Killers in 2009.

Matthew Horne continued his acting career following Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Getty

Stacey (Joanna Page)

Lead Stacey was played by actress Joanna Page.

Following Gavin & Stacey, Joanna went on to star in TV series The Syndicate, and more recently a TV mini-series called Breathless.

The actress has also since welcomed three children.

Joanna Page has become a mum of three. Picture: Instagram/Joanna Page

Nessa (Ruth Jones)

Co-creator of Gavin & Stacey Ruth Jones also played one of the most iconic characters, Nessa.

Ruth, who wrote the comedy alongside James Corden, has since continued to shine in roles such as Stella in Stella as well as Hattie Jacques in Hattie.

Ruth Jones played Nessa in the series. Picture: BBC

Ruth Jones received an MBE in 2014. Picture: PA

Smithy (James Corden)

Since Gavin & Stacey, James Corden’s career has rocketed.

James now hosts his own chat show in America called The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The OBE is now a huge name in Hollywood, rubbing shoulders with the A-listers at parties as well as his famous Carpool Karaoke series.

Since Gavin & Stacey, James has also got married and welcomed three children.

James Corden became famous for his role as Smithy in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: BBC

James Corden has gone on to be very successful in the USA. Picture: PA

Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon)

Actor and comedian Rob Brydon was loved for his portrayal of Stacey’s uncle in the series.

Since then, the star has continued his career in acting and comedy.

Rob is a regular host on Would I Lie To You? and has starred in The Trip To Spain, Holmes & Watson as well as The Rob Brydon Show.

Rob Brydon is a regular host on Would I Lie To You? Picture: PA

Pam (Alison Steadman)

Alison Steadman played one of the most iconic characters from the comedy series, Gavin’s mother Pam.

Since Gavin & Stacey, Alison has continued acting, most popularly in 2013’s The Syndicate, and most recently in Hold The Sunset.