Mathew Horne breaks silence on James Corden 'feud' ahead of Gavin and Stacey reunion

Mathew Horne has opened up on his 'feud' with James Corden. Picture: Getty/PA Images

Gavin and Smithy are finally reuniting for the Christmas special – but what's the truth behind their 'fallout'?

With the return on Gavin and Stacey imminent, fans have been speculating over a rumoured feud with stars of the show Mathew Horne and James Corden.

The pair may have played best mates Gavin Shipman and Neil "Smithy" Smith on-screen, but there was talk of a fallout between the pair when the cameras stopped rolling.

After the last episode aired on New Years Day in 2010, Mat and James went on to star in a string of other television projects including sitcom Horne and Corden and movie Lesbian Vampire Killers.

Mathew Horne and James Corden have insisted they 'never fell out'. Picture: PA

But when they received fierce criticism for their later performances, the actors reportedly went their separate ways and decided to ‘not speak’ for a few months so they could work on their solo careers.

And now Mathew has spoken about his rumoured conflict with James, 40, in a recent interview. When asked about 'healing their rift', he said: “It's a relief for me and James that we didn’t need to do anything.”

The 40-year-old added: “There’s also some sections [in the script] where it says ‘Smithy and Gavlar riff on this’ and that so that’s going to be quite exciting for me and James to have some fun.”

This isn’t the first time Mat has revealed what really went on between the comedians, as he spoke out about rumours in an interview with the Mirror.co.uk in 2016.

He said at the time: “James remains a friend and never wasn’t a friend. We have remained friends ever since we met. We have done various bits of work together and now we are both off doing other things.”

James - who has since gone on to become a huge star in the USA, hosting the Late Late Show - also revealed he still has ‘an intense love’ for his former co-star.

In a 2011 interview with the Daily Star, he explained: “We never fell out, it was never that. We were one person for a long time.

“We did our own sketch show but the reaction was fierce. It was hard to go through that. We were riding this amazing wave and then it just dropped.

Mathew Horne starred alongside on-screen mum and dad Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman. Picture: BBC

“In one year we spent 263 days together and we went from that to nothing.”

James added they “both had to find and establish” themselves outside the two of them.

Meanwhile, Gavin and Stacey writers James and Ruth Jones are still yet to spill any details of the upcoming reunion.

But stars of the original series such as Larry Lamb (aka Mick Shipman) and Rob Brydon (Bryn West) have revealed their excitement over the new script.