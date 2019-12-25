Who is James Corden's wife and how many children does the Gavin and Stacey star have?

James and his wife Julia have three children together.
The British star, who plays Smithy, is married to Julia - who he met at a charity event after being introduced by actor Dominic Cooper.

Gavin and Stacey co-creator James Corden has admitted to falling head over heels for Julia Carey the day he met her.

In a classic case of love at first sight, the romantic actor was instantly wowed by his now wife and often gushes about how incredibly supportive 'Jules' is when it comes to his career and children.

So who is the woman who stole his heart over 10 years ago? How did he propose? And how many children do they have?

Here's everything you need to know about James's wife and family life.

James Corden first met his wife Julia Carey in 2009.
Who is James Corden married to?

James Corden is married to Julia Carey, a TV producer and mother-of-three who wed the star in 2012.

She first began her career as an actress, starring in shows such as Wings and Enemy at the Door, but Julia later switched to a role behind the cameras and got a job as a television producer.

Julia now reportedly works in Los Angeles helping to produce and create TV shows.

She also enjoyed a career in the non-profit sector when she still lived in the UK and previously worked for British charity Save the Children.

In fact, she is said to have first met James during a Save the Children charity event back in 2009.

James and Julia have three children together – Max, Carey, and Charlotte.
How did James Corden meet his wife?

It was James Corden's History Boys co-star Dominic Cooper who played matchmaker and introduced him to his now wife Julia after knowing them both separately for years.

The duo's mutual friend asked James to accompany him on a charity night out back in 2009, but The Late Late Show host explained his chance meeting with the love of his life almost never happened.

He revealed: "I said, ‘I’m really enjoying this sort of thing—like, cooking dinner, falling asleep, not really drinking,’" he told Dominic, who was trying to convince him to join him on a night out. "And he said, ‘Come on, let’s go, it’ll be fun.’ Thank God he persuaded me."

And it looks as though the British star charmed Julia with the very first sentence he ever said to her, which was: "I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world.’ She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she."

James and Julia tied the knot three years after meeting in 2012.
How did James Corden propose?

According to reports, James proposed to Julia in 2010 over the Christmas holidays, just one year after the duo began dating.

She was already pregnant with their first child when he popped the question, sources claim.

The loved-up pair were engaged for two years before tying the knot at a countryside ceremony at Babington House in September 2012.

James, who has always been vocal about how he values their relationship, paid tribute to his wife when he won a Tony award for his starring role in One Man, Two Guv'nors back in 2012, telling the audience: "My girlfriend Julia gave birth to our son five days before we started rehearsals…She's my baby mama and I can't wait to marry her. Seriously, I would not be holding this if it wasn't for her. She made me say 'us' instead of 'I' and 'we' instead of 'me' and I love her. Thank you very much."

Now, the family live together in a sprawling £7.5million mansion in Brentwood, LA, although it’s been rumoured that the Cordens might be moving back to the UK soon as his contract with The Late Late Show hasn't been renewed.

Speaking to the Stagecraft podcast, he said: "We’re a long way from home, my wife and I, and our children, and there are people at home that we miss deeply and we care about and they’re getting older.

"Then there is the question of where do we educate our children and where is the best environment for them."

Does James Corden have children?

James and Julia have three children together – Max, born in March 2011, Carey, born October 2014, and Charlotte, born in December 2017.

Dominic Cooper, who played schoolboy Stuart Dakin in The History Boys, is Max's godfather.

