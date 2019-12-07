Is Gavin and Stacey on Netflix and where can you watch the 2008 Christmas special?

Where to watch Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Gavin and Stacey/Facebook

Where to catch up on the classic British sitcom love story that launched James Corden into fame.

Also starring Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon, the popular BBC sitcom will return for a Christmas special with all of the old gang coming back for another hurrah.



Photos released earlier this year show Mathew Horne (Gavin), Joanna Page (Stacey), Ruth Jones (Nessa), Alison Steadman (Pam), Larry Lamb (Mick) and Melanie Walters (Gwen) rehearsing for the special.

The cast started rehearsals earlier this year. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Fans looking to binge watch the three seasons and Christmas specials of Gavin and Stacey in advance of the new 2019 episode can see Season 2 on Netflix. But not the first and third seasons.



family photo (: -- xmas special Posted by Gavin and Stacey on Saturday, 6 February 2010

Netflix also has the 2008 Christmas special, which is divided into two episodes.



