Mathew Horne, 41, goes public with Gavin and Stacey crew girlfriend Celina Basisli, 25

8 November 2019, 11:32 | Updated: 8 November 2019, 11:39

Mathew and Celena were spotted kissing four months ago while filming the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Mathew Horne has gone public with his rumoured new girlfriend Celina Basisli, who worked as a set designer on Gavin and Stacey.

Read more: Larry Lamb teases Gavin and Stacey fishing trip may FINALLY be explained in Christmas special

The couple were spotted passionately kissing in burger king while filming the BBC show four months ago, but this is the first time they have seemingly confirmed their romance after being photographed looking cosy at the the Night for Dreamers by Chicken Shed Theatre event in London.

Mathew is dating Gavin and Stacey set designer Celina
Mathew is dating Gavin and Stacey set designer Celina. Picture: Getty

Mathew, 41, is thought to have been engaged to Casualty actress Evelyn Hoskins, 31, at around the time he was seen canoodling with Celina.

But, following the release of the pictures, a spokesperson for Mathew told MailOnline: "Mathew and Evelyn separated amicably in October 2018."

Read more: James Corden teases exciting Gavin and Stacey Christmas special details

Celina, 25, graduated from the University of The Arts, London, with a first class degree in set design, and worked on the production of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

The one-off special will be broadcast on BBC1 on Christmas Day.

James Corden and Mathew Horne reunited for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special
James Corden and Mathew Horne reunited for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. Picture: Getty

James Corden delighted his fans back in May when he made the announcement that the much-loved TV show will be back.

He said: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

Gavin and Stacey, which created by Ruth Jones and James Corden, first aired in 2010.

The final episode saw Gavin, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy all sat happily together in Barry. Stacey was heavily pregnant, and it was implied that Smithy and Nessa had finally got together.

