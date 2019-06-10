James Corden teases exciting Gavin and Stacey Christmas special details

10 June 2019, 10:25

James Corden has spilled details on the Gavin and Stacey reunion
James Corden has spilled details on the Gavin and Stacey reunion. Picture: Getty/Twitter

James Corden has revealed whether we'll find out what happened on that fishing trip in the upcoming Christmas special...

Last month, James Corden delivered what was probably the best news of the decade when he tweeted that Gavin and Stacey would be coming back for a one-off special this Christmas.

Read more: Mathew Horne lets slip huge Gavin and Stacey spoiler ahead of Christmas special

Posting a photo of the script, he told his followers: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

The cast haven't given too much away regarding what will happen in the episode, but James Corden has now teased a few details in an interview with Culture magazine.

Read more: Mathew Horne breaks silence on James Corden 'feud' ahead of Gavin and Stacey reunion

He said that the show, which will begin filming this summer, would be a 'nostalgic time-bomb', adding: "We wanted to see if there was something there. Once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short.

“Fear is the absolute reason to do it. This sounds ­ridiculously deep but none of us are promised tomorrow. We’re here for a minute, you have to try to do it all.”

And when asked if topical current affairs would be dealt with in the show, he said: “We did talk about it.

"But we just want the new show to be a nostalgic joy-bomb.”

And for those who have been waiting for what feels like their entire life to find out what happened on Jason and Bryn's fateful fishing trip, we have bad news. He confirmed that they would 'never' reveal the events.

