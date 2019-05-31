Mathew Horne lets slip huge Gavin and Stacey spoiler ahead of Christmas special

Mathew Horne has spilled the beans on the Gavin and Stacey reunion. Picture: PA Images/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

The actor gave away the teaser after co-writer James Corden announced the hit show's return later this year.

With the Gavin and Stacey reunion right around the corner, Mathew Horne has now let slip one major detail about the Christmas special.

The whole cast are thought to be reuniting over the festive period including James Corden, aka Smithy, Ruth Jones as Nessa and Joanna Page who plays Stacey.

And having already read the script for the one-hour episode, Mathew revealed what his character Gavin will be up to nine years on from the final episode back in 2010.

The Gavin and Stacey cast will be back in December. Picture: BBC

Asked about the new storyline, the 40-year-old said: “There’s very, very little I can give away - suffice to say he's a little bit tired... and he’s a dad with an almost grown up child.

“I think the audience will be pleasantly surprised and warmed by what they see ... I have every confidence people are going to really like it.”

Speaking in a recent interview, Mathew also called the script “really beautiful, funny and heartwarming.”

He added: “I think there'll be laughter and tears. Ruth and James have done an incredible job particularly considering they live in different countries.

“There’s one scene in particular between me and Joanna which is absolutely beautiful. I was talking to Jo yesterday and we can’t wait to get going on it.”

This comes after James announced the Christmas Day return of the sitcom in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of the script, he said: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while...

"We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne #GavinandStacey."

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

The likes of Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn) and Larry Lamb (Mick Shipman) have since spoken out on the exciting new project, seemingly confirming they’re also returning.

Earlier this week, Larry explained on This Morning: “I read the script, and it really got me.

“I just started to read the first sequence, and I just started crying. It just sort of took me along.”

At the end of series three, Nessa decided not to marry fiancé Dave “Coaches”, while Gavin and Stacey discovered they were expecting their first baby following fertility problems.

That means that their child would be around nine when the series returns in December.