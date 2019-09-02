Gavin and Stacey musical set to hit the West End, but James Corden is 'too busy' for it

The show is set to hit the stage, as it's reported Ruth Jones is in talks. Picture: PA

The hit TV series could be hitting London's West End very soon after years of fans begging for it to happen.

Gavin and Stacey will be hitting the West End as a musical version of the popular comedy series is currently being planned.

Hot TV has revealed that the show's creator Ruth Jones, 52, is currently in "advanced talks" about a musical starring all of our favourite characters - but co-creator James Corden is "too busy".

Co-creators Ruth and James have won numerous awards for the hit show. Picture: PA

An industry source revealed that “plans are in full swing to make this musical happen.

"It’s a big project but everyone who’s involved is confident they can pull it off.

“Ruth has already had some meetings about the show, which have gone well. The next stage will be finding script writers and producers"

The exciting news comes after dozens of fans have been begging for a musical version of the show, following James' exciting announcement that a Christmas special WILL be happening this year.

I’m sorry but can we imagine a Gavin and Stacey musical? @JKCorden make it happen you absolute unit — Alanna (@alanna_brereton) June 26, 2019

Petition for Gavin and Stacey the musical to be on the West end. #gavinandstaceythemusical 🎉 — ella clarke🧸dancer (@idkimella) June 27, 2019

So whilst @JKCorden is on a role with the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, can we please have a Gavin and Stacey the musical next and the whole point is finding out what happened on the fishing trip 👌 — Ron 🌈🦄 (@Saffron_hale) May 30, 2019

Ruth as Nessa and Joanna Page as Stacey spotted in Barry, South Wales filming the Christmas Reunion. Picture: PA

The source continued: “The plan is to have more meetings in the new year. That will be a chance for the team to look at logistics, budgets, staging and dates. They also need to decide on a venue.”

These exciting new plans come a whopping eight years after Ruth first teased the idea of a musical.

In 2011 she said: “We’d love to do Gavin and Stacey: The Musical.

"I saw Billy Elliot on stage the other day and I thought it would be something good to do. It’s something I would definitely be up for."

The talented Welsh actress, who played straight-talking Nessa on the show is set to be heavily involved in all stages of the musical's development.

However, the source revealed that while he's supportive of the idea, James Corden will not be involved with the project.

They said: "James has given the project his blessing, but he won’t be helping make it happen."

James, 41, now lives in LA after breaking America hosting The Late Late Show, and is arguably the show's biggest success story.

James is considered an A-Lister in the states and now hangs out with the likes of Michelle Obama. Picture: Instagram

Gavin and Stacey ran for three successful seasons, ending in 2010.

However, the whole cast is returning this Christmas for a reunion.

James and Ruth will both be there alongside co-stars Joanna Page (Stacey), Mathew Horne (Gavin), Larry Lamb (Michael), Alison Steadman (Pamela), Melanie Walters (Gwen) and Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn).