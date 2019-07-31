James Corden reveals more details about Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

James Corden has revealed more details about the writing process of the script
Picture: BBC/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

James Corden opened up about bringing the hit comedy show back for a one off this year.

James Corden has been spotted filming scenes for Gavin and Stacey in Wales with the rest of the cast
Picture: PA

James Corden and Ruth Jones announced earlier this year Gavin and Stacey would return for a one-off Christmas special.

The writers, along with the rest of the cast, have since been spotted filming scenes for the highly anticipated episode in Wales.

Now, James Corden has revealed more details about the writing process of the script.

Talking to GQ Magazine as their cover star for the September issue, James told them: “We would’ve hated for Gavin & Stacey to be seen as something we’re reviving in a panic, over no longer being relevant.

READ MORE: Gavin and Stacey cast pictured filming scenes in Wales

James Corden revealed he worked with Ruth Jones on the script over FaceTime
Picture: PA

“We’re hoping it won’t be seen as this career-emergency, break-the-glass decision.”

He continued to reveal that he wrote the script with Ruth Jones over FaceTime in early hours of the morning as he now lives in LA.

He said: “[Ruth and I] wrote the new script over Facetime.

READ MORE: Larry Lamb spills details on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

James Corden and Ruth Jones announced earlier this year Gavin and Stacey would return for a one-off Christmas special
Picture: PA

“I would get up at 4am and work with Ruth till it was time to take Max to school... We didn’t tell anyone we were doing it, certainly not the BBC.

“We thought, ‘We’ll do it for us and we’ll know if it’s right.’ We’ve seen too many people ruin what they’ve done – for no reason.”

James has come a long way since Gavin and Stacey first aired on the BBC in 2007.

The star is now a huge name in America, and hosts The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he spends his days chatting to A-listers and Hollywood’s finest.

At the moment, any details about the script have been kept strictly tight-lipped.

But there isn’t too much longer to see the special, which will air on BBC One on Christmas Day this year.

