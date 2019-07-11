Larry Lamb just spilled EVEN MORE details about the new Gavin and Stacey

Larry, who plays Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the beloved British series, said: "It's so secret that I shouldn't really even be here.". Picture: ITV / Twitter

The 71-year-old reveals the one-off episode is "everything" fans have been hoping for – the script even made him cry!

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb has spilled even more juicy secrets about the upcoming Christmas special, revealing the festive script even had him in tears when he first read it.

The 71-year-old was quizzed about the much-anticipated one-off episode during his appearance on Loose Women earlier this week and told viewers the festive storyline features "everything" fans are hoping to see.

Larry, who plays Gavin's dad Mick Shipman in the beloved British series, said: "It's so secret that I shouldn't really even be here."

Thankfully, the panel encouraged the actor to continue, giving people a taster of what's to come ten years on from the show's final episode.

"As far as I'm concerned the one thing they've managed to do, it's very clever because everybody's waiting for it, everybody's been going on about it for ten years," he continued.

"I was just at the point where I was going to have a tattoo saying: 'I don't know, don't ask me' - and then I get a phone call from James Corden and he said blablabla it looks like bla and then I have to carry it around for two months until it all finally came through and then I got to read a script.

"Really in the end what they've managed to do, they've not tried to turn it into a great big sort of circus or something, they've rolled it on and there you are ten years down the line. Everything you want is going to be there. Everything."

Loose Women regular Coleen Nolan asked: "Is it nice being back with them all and seeing everybody again?"

Larry replied: "Yes. It's always funny when you go and do something that you've done with a load of actors before, because the thing is with the family situation, the thing is with actors is you do actually become a family.

"Your work is so intense, you're together a lot and you become a family - and there we were, altogether again in the room for the first time in ten years. It was lovely."

Gloria Hunniford then asked the question on everyone's lips: "Is it just a one-off or might there be more?"

"It's just a one-off, it's a Christmas special," explained Larry

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Speaking of the moment he realised another Gavin and Stacey episode was back on the table, the former Eastenders actor said: "All of a sudden I got this Los Angeles number, I answered and we had about a 10 minute chat.

"He said: 'I just want to know if you'll be available in the next little while because it looks like we are going to be doing a Christmas special' - it was quite extraordinary.

"I'd got to the point where I just figured they'd left this jewel as it was and they didn't want to go on - they were only going to do one series in the first place!"

Is that who I think it is in the kitchen ?? pic.twitter.com/hNB4nryWaf — Larry Lamb (@larrylamb47) September 15, 2015

Larry also admitted he cried when he first read the brand new script, which is set to be an emotional reunion for the original cast.

He explained: "It's amazing what he and Ruth have managed to do, I finally read the script and it really got me.

"I just started to read the first little sequence and I just found myself crying - it was just like running into somebody who was a major part of your life and you are just so happy about it.

"It didn't really matter what they were doing - it wasn't funny, it wasn't anything... It was just so poignant and I immediately was into the feeling of the whole thing and it just took me along."

He continued: "By the time I read the script I thought 'wow, they managed to do it'. It's extraordinary."

Gavin and Stacey, which first aired in 2007 and wrapped in 2010, will be returning to screens this Christmas Day on BBC One.