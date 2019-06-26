James Corden shares first look at Gavin and Stacey reunion rehearsals

James Corden has posted a behind-the-scenes snap of Gavin and Stacey rehearsals. Picture: BBC / TWITTER

The popular sitcom will return for a Christmas special with all of the old gang coming back for another hurrah

James Corden has sent Gavin and Stacey fans into a frenzy after sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of rehearsals for the upcoming Christmas special.

In the candid shot, most of the show's cast can be seen sat around a table while editing their scripts.

Matthew Horne (Gavin), Joanna Page (Stacey), Ruth Jones (Nessa), Alison Steadman (Pam), Larry Lamb (Mick) and Melanie Walters (Gwen) were all present for the rehearsal.

Writer and co-star James captioned the shot: "REHEARSALS!" Fans flocked to comment on the picture, with some admitting they were desperately attempting to read the scripts on the table, while others insisted on knowing if fan favourite characters Dawn and Pete will appear.

Matthew Horne recently teased fans with details of the highly-anticipated reunion episode.

Having already read the script for the one-hour episode, Mathew revealed what his character Gavin will be up to nine years on from the final episode back in 2010.

Asked about the new storyline, the 40-year-old said: “There’s very, very little I can give away - suffice to say he's a little bit tired... and he’s a dad with an almost grown up child.

“I think the audience will be pleasantly surprised and warmed by what they see ... I have every confidence people are going to really like it.”

Speaking in a recent interview, Mathew also called the script “really beautiful, funny and heartwarming.”

READ MORE: Mathew Horne lets slip huge Gavin and Stacey spoiler ahead of Christmas special