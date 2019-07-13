Gavin and Stacey FIRST LOOK as James Corden, Ruth Jones and cast kick off filming in Barry Island

Sneak peek at the new Gavin and Stacey as James Corden and Ruth Jones start filming back in Barry Island, Wales. Picture: Getty

The hit show's beloved stars were snapped back in character for the very first time since the show ended on New Year's Day 2010

Gavin and Stacey filming has officially begun as the cast and crew were spotted shooting Christmas scenes in Barry Island yesterday.

Reuniting at Gwen's house on the familiar street in South Wales, the hit show's beloved stars were pictured back in character for the very first time on location as they reunited for the much-anticipated festive episode.

Fans lined the famous seaside street on the first day of filming to catch a glimpse of the cast in action.

James Corden and Mat Horne laughed and joked as the comedy duo reunited for filming in Wales. Picture: Getty

James Corden (Smithy), Ruth Jones (Nessa), Mat Horne (Gavin), Joanna Page (Stacey), Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn), Melanie Walters (Gwen) Alison Steadman (Pam) and Larry Lamb (Mick) were captured on camera.

Welsh comedian Rob was back in business as Bryn, sporting a dressing gown in one scene and his trademark cardigan, shirt and tie combo in another.

Mat and Joanna, who play Gavin and Stacey, looked almost unchanged in casual jeans and t-shirts, although Gav-la still had some of his Essex swagger in his fitted Fred Perry top.

English actress Alison Steadman was papped in fully Pammy mode, dressed head-to-toe in a fuchsia pink velour tracksuit for filming.

While Pam's husband Mick, played by actor Larry Lamb, donned a classic maroon sweater with deep blue jeans to reprise his role.

Alison Steadman gets back into character as Gavin's beloved mum Pam Shipman. Picture: Getty

Sadly, we didn't catch a glimpse of Nessa or Smithy in all their glory as Gavin and Stacey's award-winning screenwriters James, 40, and Ruth, 52, appeared to be in production mode for the scenes that day.

Earlier this year, the comedy co-writers revealed Gavin and Stacey would be returning to screens on Christmas Day after 10 years off the air.

Actor Mat Horne, who reportedly fell out with co-star and friend James Corden following the final series, let a huge spoiler slip about the upcoming storyline.

The 40-year-old said: "There’s very, very little I can give away - suffice to say he's a little bit tired... and he’s a dad with an almost grown up child.

“I think the audience will be pleasantly surprised and warmed by what they see ... I have every confidence people are going to really like it.”

He added: "There are some sections where it says 'Smithy and Gavlar riff on this', so that’s going to be quite exciting for me and James to have some fun."

Calling the script “beautiful, funny and heartwarming,” it seems Mat wasn't the only cast member to get emotional reading the Christmas scenes.

Joanna Page is back in business as Stacey Shipman. Picture: Getty

Larry Lamb opened up about the festive special earlier this week and admitted he cried when he first read the storyline.

The 71-year-old actor explained: "As far as I'm concerned the one thing they've managed to do, it's very clever because everybody's waiting for it, everybody's been going on about it for ten years.

"I was just at the point where I was going to have a tattoo saying: 'I don't know, don't ask me' - and then I get a phone call from James Corden and then I have to carry it around for two months until it all finally came through and then I got to read a script.

"They've not tried to turn it into a great big sort of circus or something, they've rolled it on and there you are ten years down the line. Everything you want is going to be there. Everything."

Rob Brydon is back as Stacey's hilarious Uncle Bryn. Picture: Getty

Gavin and Stacey first hit screens in 2007 and came to an end on New Year's Day 2010.

The brand new festive special will be shown on BBC One on Christmas Day.