Gavin and Stacey Christmas special: The full trailer sends fans wild as James Corden teases new details

The full trailer for the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special was released on Saturday.

With Christmas right around the corner, there’s one festive TV show that has everyone talking - the Gavin and Stacey reunion.

And creator James Corden has sent fans wild over the weekend as he released a brand new full length trailer for the hotly anticipated special.

Taking to Twitter, the actor, who plays Smithy, shared the video along with the caption: “Christmas Day. 8.30pm @BBCOne x.”

And excited fans quickly responded to the message, with one writing: “NEW GAVIN AND STACEY TRAILER !!! I AM NOT OK!!”

Another said: “might cry i’m that happy,” while a third added: “Amazing - Its going to be one of the highlights for sure!! Welcome back Gavin and Stacey and all the gang, cannot wait.”

The hilarious minute-long trailer sees the whole gang come together for a Christmas party round at Pam and Mick's.

In the beginning of the clip, Gavin (Mathew Horne) can be seen opening his front door to best mate Smithy in a Santa hat, and they immediately start singing Elton John's Step Into Christmas.

Pam (Alison Steadman) and Mick (Larry Lamb) then swiftly join in as they dance around in the hallway.

The scene then switches to Stacey's mum Gwen's (Melanie Walters) house in Barry, where everyone greets each other.

Gavin and Smithy have reunited. Picture: BBC

Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) is later seen in charge of making Christmas dinner, before Pete (Adrian Scarborough) and Dawn Sutcliffe (Julia Davis) are back to their bickering ways.

As the family head to the pub, another moment sees Uncle Bryn looking very stressed as a plate of food smashes on the floor.

He then tells Stacey and Nessa (Ruth Jones): “Would you kindly inform everyone that dinner will be late.”

The video ends with everyone looking cheery as they party the night away in a pub.

The family celebrate Christmas in the pub. Picture: BBC

Gavin and Stacey ran from 2007-2010, but writers Ruth and James have brought it back for a one-hour episode after almost ten years.

We last saw the group hanging out in Barry together, with Gavin and Stacey expecting their first child and Nessa and Smithy bringing up their son Neil, so we're expecting both couples to be parents now.

After filming the Christmas special, Ruth has hinted there could be room for a few more episodes.

She told Red Magazine: "I think it would be churlish of me to say there won’t be any more. The honest truth is there are no plans.

She added: "But I don’t think I could ever say never."