Gavin & Stacey Christmas special: the first teaser trailer is here

The BBC have released the teaser trailer for the upcoming one-off episode - and it doesn't disappoint.

Undoubtedly the most exciting aspect of Christmas 2019 is the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The one-off episode will give fans of the much-loved show an insight into what all the characters are up now - including, we hope, whether Smithy and Nessa ended up together, and maybe even more info on that infamous fishing trip...

Show creators and cast have remained tight-lipped on the storyline of the show, but the BBC has now released a teaser trailer.

In the short clip, Bryn can be seen hurriedly trying and failing to make Christmas dinner while Stacey and Nessa look on.

Show co-writer James Corden announced that it would be coming back for the one-off episode earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Speaking recently to Heart.co.uk, Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman, recently opened up about being reunited with his castmates almost 10 years since the series ended in 2010, saying: "It's an extraordinary revisit of the family. And of course when you do anything that's about a family for an extended period of time, the relationship between the actors does become a familial one.

"It was absolutely fascinating to get back together after 10 years, which was a bit of a long one. Usually every year or so you get back together to do it again. So this was quite extraordinary really.

"The great thing about it is the way they have managed to flip the story over without turning it into anything super spectacular - you just pick up where you left off but you've moved on 10 years."

The final episode saw Gavin, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy all sat happily together in Barry. Stacey was heavily pregnant, and it was implied that Smithy and Nessa had become an item.