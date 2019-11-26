Gavin & Stacey Christmas special: the first teaser trailer is here

26 November 2019, 08:20 | Updated: 26 November 2019, 09:03

The BBC have released the teaser trailer for the upcoming one-off episode - and it doesn't disappoint.

Undoubtedly the most exciting aspect of Christmas 2019 is the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas special.

The one-off episode will give fans of the much-loved show an insight into what all the characters are up now - including, we hope, whether Smithy and Nessa ended up together, and maybe even more info on that infamous fishing trip...

Show creators and cast have remained tight-lipped on the storyline of the show, but the BBC has now released a teaser trailer.

Gavin & Stacey is back
Gavin & Stacey is back. Picture: BBC

In the short clip, Bryn can be seen hurriedly trying and failing to make Christmas dinner while Stacey and Nessa look on.

Read more: James Corden reveals more details about Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Show co-writer James Corden announced that it would be coming back for the one-off episode earlier this year.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

Speaking recently to Heart.co.uk, Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman, recently opened up about being reunited with his castmates almost 10 years since the series ended in 2010, saying: "It's an extraordinary revisit of the family. And of course when you do anything that's about a family for an extended period of time, the relationship between the actors does become a familial one.

"It was absolutely fascinating to get back together after 10 years, which was a bit of a long one. Usually every year or so you get back together to do it again. So this was quite extraordinary really.

"The great thing about it is the way they have managed to flip the story over without turning it into anything super spectacular - you just pick up where you left off but you've moved on 10 years."

Read more: Where is Gavin and Stacey set? Filming locations in Wales and Essex revealed

The final episode saw Gavin, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy all sat happily together in Barry. Stacey was heavily pregnant, and it was implied that Smithy and Nessa had become an item.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Ariel has reportedly died 11 years after X Factor audition

X Factor hopeful Ariel Burdett 'dead at 38' - 11 years after giving show one of its most memorable auditions
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £80 blue Hobbs skirt and Jigsaw knitwear

Celebrities

Jacqueline Jossa is said to have temporarily left the jungle

Jacqueline Jossa 'threatened to quit I'm A Celeb' after Myles told her Dan Osborne cheated with Gabby Allen
Andy Whyment wife and family

Who is I'm A Celeb star Andy Whyment's wife Nichola? Coronation Street actor family life revealed
The date of the I'm A Celeb final has been revealed

When is the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! final? ITV confirm date

Trending on Heart

There is so much to do in Cyprus - include explore their incredible wine history

An autumn escape in Cyprus: Village hopping though the Limassol wine district

Travel

Andrew Maxwell has said very little about his family

Who is I'm A Celeb comedian Andrew Maxwell married to and how many children do they have?
These are the best fashion Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2019: Best clothing and fashion deals on the high street from ASOS to Topshop and Marks & Spencer

Lifestyle

Gemma Collins is eager for boyfriend Arg to put a ring on it

James Argent responds to Gemma Collins after she begs for proposal on Good Morning Britain

Celebrities

The hottest rugby players have been revealed

The world's hottest rugby players have been revealed - which hunky sports star came out top?

Celebrities