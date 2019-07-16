Where is Gavin and Stacey set? Filming locations in Wales and Essex revealed

Much of hit comedy series Gavin and Stacey was filmed in South Wales. Picture: Google Maps / BBC

The hit BBC comedy series is famously set in Barry Island and Billericay, but where is it actually filmed?

Gavin and Stacey won the nation's hearts when it first hit screens in 2007.

The Bafta-winning BBC sitcom, which follows the rollercoaster ride of a long-distance relationship between a girl from South Wales and boy from Essex, scored a legion of superfans thanks to its hilarious scenes, relatable family moments and beloved characters.

But despite being set in Billericay and Barry Island, with a string of service stations, shopping centres and motorways appearing along the way, the popular show was largely filmed in South Wales.

Here, we reveal the REAL locations of the famous sets, from Pam and Mick's sprawling property and Gwen's terraced house to Nessa's Slots, and more.

Pam and Mick's family home is actually located in the Vale of Glamorgan. Picture: Google Maps

Gavin Shipman may be a born-and-bred Essex boy, but his parents' house is actually located in Dinas Powys, Wales.

The famous home, which hosts beloved scenes from three-steaks Pam to Nessa and Dave's engagement, might be set in Billericay but it turns out the sprawling family pad isn't even in the same country.

Gwen and Stacey's house sits on Trinity Street in Barry Island. Picture: Google Maps

If you've ever wanted to spot a star from Gavin and Stacey, here's the place to do it.

Trinity Street in Barry Island boasts three popular filming locations – Gwen and Stacey's house, Uncle Bryn's terraced home and even Doris' pad, as the characters all live down the same road.

Both Doris and Uncle Bryn's houses are located just feet away from Gwen and Stacey's on Trinity Street. Picture: Google Maps

In fact, James Corden and Ruth Jones were so grateful to local residents for letting them use the famous street for so many scenes they recently bought everyone ice creams to say thank you.

Gwen's surprise birthday barn dance was thrown at All Saints Church Hall in Penarth, Wales. Picture: Facebook / All Saints Church

Remember when Bryn nearly broke down under the strain of Gwen's surprise barn dance? The tense birthday party scene was set in Barry Island but was actually filmed at All Saints Church Hall in Penarth.

Want to see what's occurin' at Nessa's Slots? Head to Island Leisure Amusement Arcade in Barry. Picture: Instagram

Nessa famously worked the slots in Barry Island, along with her job as a street performer.

And it turns out you can visit the arcade in which she cared for Neil, the baby, smoked cigarettes and practiced her harmonies with Bryn by hitting the Welsh beach itself.

There's even a sign to show you exactly where to take a selfie!

Stacey works at Marco's Coffee & Ice Cream Bar in Barry Island. Picture: Twitter / Marco's Cafe

Marco's cafe is still standing strong on Barry Island, overlooking the Welsh beach.

And although you won't catch Stacey looking for Iron Bru behind the counter, you can visit the well-known coffee and ice cream shop which opens from 8am - 5pm every day.

Smithy's famous drunken quiz night took place at the Colcot Arms in Barry. Picture: Google Maps

In the beloved series, the Colcot Arms is set in Billericay – it's the local pub in which Smithy hosts his pub quiz.

Just like Marco's, you won't find Gavin's best mate propping up the bar but you can visit the pub, which is on Colcot Road in Barry Island, Wales.

Baby Neil's christening took place at St Peter's Church in Peterston-super-Ely, Wales. Picture: Google Maps

St Peter's Church in Peterston-super-Ely welcomed the cast and crew to shoot scenes for Dave and Nessa's failed wedding day, as well as baby Neil's christening.

Nessa and Dave's dramatic wedding also played out inside St Peter's Church in the Vale of Glamorgan. Picture: St Peter's Church

Gavin and Stacey's Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.