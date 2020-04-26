Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones delights fans as she brings Nessa back for coronavirus clip

Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa issues coronavirus advice. Picture: Twitter

The show's co-creator left Twitter users in stitches as she called on the beloved Welsh lorry driver for some social distancing advice.

Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones has delighted fans on Twitter by bringing back Nessa to issue some important coronavirus advice.

The hit show's co-creator, 53, transformed herself into the beloved Welsh lorry driver last night to talk to followers about social distancing rules.

Warning that people could be "riddled" with the deadly bug even if they're not showing symptoms, Smithy's on-off lover told Brits not to break the two-metre rule and urged them to "back off" from one another.

An important public message. pic.twitter.com/2MGzdWjdwD — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 25, 2020

Dressed in her famous wig, along with Nessa's signature lipstick, fingerless leather gloves and biker waistcoat, the actress and writer said: "Oh, what's occurin'. Not a lot, other than a global pandemic - but the question was rhetorical.

"Now listen, I'm not here to give you advice, there's plenty of others who will do that for you. It's your life, and I'm not about to tell you how to live it.

"I wouldn't do that to no one, I wouldn't even tell myself how to live my life.

"But I will say this, if you see me in the morning doing my daily run, my half marathon around Barry, don't even think about breaking that two metre rule.

"Because if you does, I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly, to back off.

"At the end of the day when all is said and done, no word of a lie, if truth be told just because you don't feel ill doesn't mean you're not infectious. You could be riddled.

"Stay safe, stay out of my way. Oh and protect the NHS, obviously, it goes without saying."

Ruth Jones told Brits to "back off" from one another. Picture: Twitter

Ruth's BBC co-writer and co-star James Corden shared the hilarious skit on Twitter with his 10.8million followers, writing: "An important public message."

Fans applauded the comedy sketch online and praised the award-winning screenwriter for sharing some light-hearted relief during lockdown.

"The thought of knowing that Ruth Jones put on a fake dragon tattoo and dressed up as Nessa in quarantine to make us laugh makes 2020 marginally better," wrote one Twitter user.

A second said: "That video from Nessa telling everyone to stay safe and save the NHS is legit the best. We need a series 4 100%."

"Don’t mess with Nessa, ever! Ruth Jones is an utter genius," gushed a third.

While a fourth wrote: "This is amazing! In fact, it’s made my day. Love to you both xx."

Gavin & Stacey fans went wild for the comedy skit. Picture: BBC

Stats released this weekend have revealed that over 20,000 Brits have now lost their lives to COVID-19.

Almost 150,000 infections have been recorded by the NHS, with many more undetected cases suspected.