Ruth Jones teases Nessa and Smithy wedding after Gavin & Stacey cliffhanger

Viewers have been demanding more episodes of Gavin & Stacey since Christmas Day. Picture: BBC

The show's star and writer says the on/off lovers could end up tying the knot as more episodes are on the cards.

Ruth Jones has granted all our festive wishes at once as she revealed Nessa and Smithy could end up getting married following the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special's explosive ending.

In the final moments of the much-anticipated episode, Ruth's character Vanessa Shanessa Jenkins dropped to one knee to propose to the father of her son, Neil, leaving viewers open-mouthed with shock.

The cliffhanger left over 11 million fans begging for more as they waited for Smithy to give the arcade manager an answer, but the Welsh writer and her co-creator James Corden decided to cut to credits and leave the one-off special open-ended.

Ruth Jones hints Nessa and Smithy could get married following the Christmas proposal. Picture: BBC

When asked whether or not the pair will make it down the aisle following the surprise marriage proposal on Christmas Day, the 53-year-old said: "Well, genuinely I don’t know the answer to that.

She told The Sun: "You could go either way with it. It could be the most ridiculous thing, or it could be a marriage made in heaven.

"But don’t you think it would end the interest? If they did become a proper couple, would that spoil it? These are all questions that we ponder."

However, she did confess it was even a "challenge" to get the festive special filmed, adding: "It’s a shame we didn’t have more time when we were writing so we could have written more, then have it all ready to go."

Nessa admitted she was in love with Smithy at the end of the episode. Picture: BBC

Since the long-awaited special ended, fans of the show have been calling for another series.

Even Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin's hunky dad Mick Shipman, has urged the public to "keep up the pressure" when it comes to convincing Ruth and James to co-write a fourth season.

In fact, the former Eastenders actor seems as though he would love to take part in another run as he expressed his delight at the amazing reaction to the BBC One show on Twitter.

He wrote: "Well just to say how happy we all are that the show was as well received as we all guessed it would be … and thrilled to bits even so !! LoL."

With record viewings, the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special this year became the biggest festive hit since Christmas Day 2008.

The well-received show means things are looking up for Gavin and Stacey superfans because Ruth has since admitted she wouldn't rule out another chapter of the Barry/Billericay saga.

She also told The Sun: "I do say never say never, as while we did make it work that was after three years of trying to find time when we could sit down and write it.

"Obviously with the way it ends, there is room for more."