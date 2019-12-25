What happened on that fishing trip? Everything we found out in the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

The fishing trip is the stuff of Gavin and Stacey legend - and we finally know more details.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special aired tonight, and viewers couldn't get enough.

It told the story of where the beloved characters are now - one decade on from the last episode - and Smithy and Nessa were co-parenting Neil the baby, while Gavin and Stacey were parents to three children.

But what most fans had been hoping for were answers to what happened on that fishing trip, and - although we didn't find out the full story - the episode did offer a more details.

The fishing trip has been the stuff of Gavin & Stacey legend - and concerns an ongoing storyline that alludes to something having happened between Uncle Bryn and Jason on on a trip together prior to the events of the series.

And, in the latest episode, we learnt that it involved camping - and that it was seemingly Bryn's fault.

While the two families were exchanging gifts, Gwen gave Jason a photo, which turned out to be from the fishing trip.

After things got awkward, the pair started to reveal more about what went on, with Bryn saying: "Gwen, put down the remote. For the time has come."

He then added: "It was very dark. In every sense of the word", and Jason added that they 'knew nothing' about camping.

Bryn then said: "It was my bad, it was all my bad. You see everyone it was supposed to be… what happened was, I…"

The group were then interrupted by the kids, and that was, sadly, all we learnt.

Prior to the show airing, James Corden spoke to Heart Breakfast about viewers potentially being 'disappointed' if they were to find out what went down.

When asked by JK about what happened, he replied: "That's a crazy question to ask. You don't want us to answer that question. If we'd answered it, you'd be really disappointed. And I will say to you what I say to anybody who asks me on the street.

He then added: "People say 'tell me what happened on the fishing trip'.

"Sometimes I'll be doing my show from America and people from the audience will shout out 'tell me what happened on the fishing trip', and I say to them - you need to ask yourself whether you actually want to know.

"And if you do want to know, you might find out on Christmas Day at half past eight."

James recently told The Sun that the Christmas Special script was 'dead' before being saved by one scene.

He said: "In a 24-hour period the show was dead — then brought back to life.

“It was deeply depressing. It was the second time Ruth had flown out. That’s a long way to go. I was working on my days off, so that is essentially time you’re not with your children.

He added: “There was a very real moment where we had written maybe 40 pages. We recorded it just to see how long it was and we both knew probably halfway through, but we soldiered on.

“And we both finished, and Ruth went, ‘What do you think?’ And I said, ‘We haven’t got it. It just doesn’t feel like Gavin & Stacey’.

“We decided, ‘OK, well, thank goodness we didn’t tell anyone. Thank the Lord we didn’t. We’ve scratched this itch that we thought was there, and it isn’t, so no harm done. No one will ever know’.”

He went on to claim that an idea 'landed in the room' and saved the show.

“It’s probably the quickest scene we’ve ever written. And I think it’s the best scene Gavin & Stacey has ever had," he added.