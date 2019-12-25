Fans praise 'hilarious' Gavin & Stacey special: 'Best Christmas night ever'

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special returned tonight. Picture: BBC

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special did not disappoint.

Gavin & Stacey returned tonight for a one-off Christmas special, the first time the BBC show has been on our screens in a decade.

The special featured a 10-year-old baby Neil. Picture: BBC

The hour-long episode told the story of what the characters are up to now - with Gavin and Stacey being parents to three kids, and Nessa and Smithy co-parenting a now-10-year-old Neil the baby.

Fans rushed to Twitter to praise the episode, with one writing: "GAVIN & STACEY !!! I AM OBSESSED. Cant stop smiling! Best Christmas night ever".

Another added: "I’ve never laughed as much in an hour watching the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special in my life 😂😂😂 I just want to know what happened on the fishing trip 🎣".

A third wrote: "honestly, the Gavin & Stacey Christmas episode is all I could’ve wished for and more😍".

GAVIN & STACEY !!! I AM OBSESSED. Cant stop smiling! Best Christmas night ever — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) December 25, 2019

I’ve never laughed as much in an hour watching the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special in my life 😂😂😂 I just want to know what happened on the fishing trip 🎣 — neil taylor (@neiltaylor_3) December 25, 2019

Gavin & Stacey has made my Christmas #praisethelord — CB (@Charlie_b198) December 25, 2019

honestly, the Gavin & Stacey Christmas episode is all I could’ve wished for and more😍 — Emily Sleeman (@EmilySleeman) December 25, 2019

the gavin & stacey christmas special is actually hilarious can u lot calm down and let ppl enjoy things for a change u bunch of grinches xxx — TROS apologist molly 🎄 (@m_ollymac) December 25, 2019

please don’t say we have to wait another 10 years for Gavin & Stacey 😩 that cliffhanger tho — olivia (@Liv_Gouldfish) December 25, 2019

We also found out more details about what happened on *that* fishing trip, with Bryn revealing that the mysterious events were 'his bad' and that it involved camping.

James Corden previously opened up about the writing process behind the special, revealing that he and Ruth Jones almost called the whole thing off as the initial script was 'dead'.

He went on to reveal that it was then saved by one scene, which he described as 'the best ever'.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "In a 24-hour period the show was dead — then brought back to life.

“It was deeply depressing. It was the second time Ruth had flown out. That’s a long way to go. I was working on my days off, so that is essentially time you’re not with your children.

We finally found out more about *that* fishing trip in the special. Picture: BBC

He added: “There was a very real moment where we had written maybe 40 pages. We recorded it just to see how long it was and we both knew probably halfway through, but we soldiered on.

“And we both finished, and Ruth went, ‘What do you think?’ And I said, ‘We haven’t got it. It just doesn’t feel like Gavin & Stacey’.

“We decided, ‘OK, well, thank goodness we didn’t tell anyone. Thank the Lord we didn’t. We’ve scratched this itch that we thought was there, and it isn’t, so no harm done. No one will ever know’.”

Read more: Gavin & Stacey Christmas special almost ended with shock cheat scandal for the couple

Revealing that an idea then 'landed in the room' and saved the show, he went on: “It’s probably the quickest scene we’ve ever written. And I think it’s the best scene Gavin & Stacey has ever had," he added.