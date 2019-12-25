Exclusive

Will there be another Gavin and Stacey series? Ruth Jones and James Corden on potential for more episodes

Could Gavin & Stacey return? Picture: BBC

The Gavin & Stacey creators opened up about the possibility for future episodes during an appearance on Heart Breakfast.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special has finally aired, and fans were absolutely delighted by the latest instalment to the series.

Many fans of the show - ourselves included - are now wondering whether there will be any more episodes in the future, and show creators Ruth Jones and James Corden spoke out on the possibility during an appearance on Heart Breakfast earlier this week.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special aired on Christmas Day. Picture: BBC

When asked by JK whether or not there will be any more Gavin & Stacey in the pipeline, the show creator's said they didn't know - but hinted that they hadn't ruled it out.

Ruth said: "We don't know. And I have been known to say that when you give someone a Christmas present, you want them to enjoy it. You don't want them to just go 'right yeah what else have you got me?'"

She then added: "James and I wanted to make sure we're happy about the script before we told anybody, so in that sense as long as we're happy with what we've done - which we are - the rest then is up to the viewers."

Ruth spoke out on the potential for more Gavin & Stacey episodes. Picture: Heart

James previously opened up about the possibility for more episodes at the Christmas Special screening, saying: “I think obviously there is room for it to move on, so all I’m going to say now is, who knows?”

But Ruth did then clarify: “Honestly, hand on heart – at the moment, there is no plan.

"There have been no Post-it notes, there has been no sitting in a room mapping out another episode.”

Speaking recently about the process behind the 2019 special, Ruth said: “James gave up his summer holiday to come over, and then we had to find out if everybody was available, and it was a miracle that [they] all were to be honest.

“We managed to find a two-and-a-half-week period where everybody could pretty much commit to it, and that felt like a little bit of a good luck omen that everybody was available.

“James and I contacted half-and-half of the cast between us to ask if they’d be interested in doing it, and thankfully they all said yes, and it was a really lovely phone call to make. It was absolutely joyous.”