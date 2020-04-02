Is Gavin and Stacey coming back to our screens in 2020?

Gavin and Stacey is a household name. Picture: BBC

The popular BBC series is back on our screens to boost our spirits, but not like you think...

We're still not over the Gavin and Stacey 2019 Christmas reunion episode, which saw a record-breaking number of viewers check in to see what the much loved character had been up to over the past decade.

All of the main cast returned for the one-off episode, but many are hoping that they will fully return for another full-blown series after the episode was left on a major cliffhanger.

The Christmas special was a huge hit. Picture: BBC

Series creators Ruth Jones and James Corden have stated that they haven't ruled the idea out, which understandably has everyone incredibly excited.

But will Gavin and Stacey be returning for good? We reveal all we know...

Is Gavin and Stacey returning to our screens in 2020?

The answer is yes and no.

Episodes of the show will start running in prime time BBC TV slots, but they won't be new ones.

So technically, yes, it will be on our screens but it'll be the old episodes that we know and love, which is needed at this moment in time to lift our spirits!

We'll all get to watch Gavin, Stacey, Nessa, Smithy, Gwen, Pam, Mick, Uncle Bryn and the rest of the gang from our sofas over the next few weeks.

Fans would love to see another series of the show. Picture: BBC

What's the possibility of episodes in the future?

As mentioned, the series' creators have always spoken openly about how they haven't ruled out the idea, but that it's also incredibly difficult to piece it all together considering James Corden lives in Los Angeles, as he hosts the Late Late Show.

Speaking at the NTA Awards in January, Ruth Jones told Metro.co.uk: “We had no idea whether after 10 years people would be interested still.

"We thought a few people would watch it but we did not expect eight-and-a-half million.

“It was a shock – a lovely shock and a huge compliment. We don’t have any plans at all (for a new series). That’s the truth.”

Meanwhile, Mick actor Larry Lamb has urged fans to "keep up the pressure" in demanding another series.

Gavin and Stacey airs on Saturday 4 April at 8.15pm on BBC One.