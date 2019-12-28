Gavin & Stacey fans convinced they've solved Nessa's 'real age' after years of speculation

Fans have done the calculations and figured out exactly how old Nessa is. Picture: BBC

One fandom page has finally worked out how old the Welsh truck driver is – and the result will shock you.

Gavin and Stacey fans think they've finally solved one of the show's biggest mysteries by working out exactly how old Nessa is.

After years of speculation, members of a Facebook fandom page have been able to piece together the true age of the beloved character played by co-creator Ruth Jones – and it's all thanks to the Christmas special.

Fans are convinced they’ve worked out Nessa’s real age amid the ongoing mystery. Picture: BBC

During the one-off episode broadcast on 25th December, Gwen handed out her festive gifts, which included a batch of framed photos.

Her daughter's gift was an old snap of close pals Nessa and Stacey.

The two best friends discussed how old they were in the vintage picture, with Stacey saying: "Oh, my God, Ness, how old are we here? I reckon I'm about 17," to which Nessa replied: "Which would put me around the 35 mark."

One superfan called Isobel explained her workings out on the show's Facebook page. Picture: BBC

Following the scene, one superfan called Isobel Newman believed she had solved the conundrum after over a decade of confusion.

Writing down her calculations, she explained how she worked out Nessa's real age to the rest of the group – and it makes the Welsh truck driver 54-years-old.

Stacey's best friend's age has finally been revealed, according to fans. Picture: BBC

"I think I’ve worked out how old Nessa is," she wrote.

"She said in the Christmas special that when Stacey was 17, she was around 35.

"This means that she is 18 years older than Stacey.

"When the show started, it says that both Gavin and Stacey are 26, meaning that Nessa was 44 at the start.

"Add 10 years on to that, and she’s now 54, meaning that she’s around the same age as Bryn."

Fans have been calling for co-writers Ruth Jones and James Corden to write another series following the success of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

Over 12 million viewers tuned into the highly-anticipated show, which ended with Nessa proposing to Smithy in a shock twist.

When quizzed if the cliffhanger could lead to a fourth season, Ruth told The Sun: "Well, genuinely I don’t know the answer to that.

"You could go either way with it. It could be the most ridiculous thing, or it could be a marriage made in heaven. But don’t you think it would end the interest? If they did become a proper couple, would that spoil it? These are all questions that we ponder."