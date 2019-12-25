What is James Corden's job in LA and what is his net worth?

James Corden has found success across the pond as a TV host. Picture: Getty / Instagram

He's come from humble beginnings, but the London-born actor is now one of the world's biggest – and richest – stars.

James Corden has been rubbing shoulders with the world's most famous faces in recent years.

Following the success of his hit sitcom Gavin and Stacey, which he co-wrote alongside Welsh actress Ruth Jones, the London-born star crossed the pond to carve out a new career in US comedy.

Since his move to the States, he's shot to a whole new level of stardom by becoming one of the country's most loved TV personalities, but what is his actual job in LA, and how much is he worth?

James Corden presents The Late Late Show in the States. Picture: Getty

What is James Corden's job in LA?

James Corden's acting career has seen him star in a string of popular British films and TV shows, from Alan Bennett's play-turned-film The History Boys to his very own creation, Gavin and Stacey.

But the 41-year-old is most famous in America for hosting The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The iconic CBS programme is a late-night talk show which first aired in 1995 and has been running for 25 years, with James hosting the last five.

It has a house band, runs from Monday to Friday night and is filmed in front of a live studio audience.

It was first announced that the British comedy actor was taking over from Scottish-American star Craig Ferguson in September 2014.

James hosted his first ever show back in March 2015.

Since following in Craig's footsteps, the father-of-three created the now iconic segment Carpool Karaoke, in which he and musical guests sing along to their own songs while driving around LA.

The A-list section of the show has featured superstars from Lady Gaga and Britney Spears to Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande and Madonna.

He also introduced a rap battle segment to the show called 'Drop the Mic', which sees one or more guests trade insults with each other in a scripted lyrical fight.

Rap battle contestants have included David Schwimmer, Cara Delevingne, Kevin Hart and Anne Hathaway.

It was later made into a stand-alone TV show with James down as one of the producers.

What is James Corden's net worth?

The jolly TV host and beloved British actor has enjoyed a steady rise to fame but it's been his American talk show job that's really raked in the mega bucks for him and his family.

As of 2019, James Corden is estimated to be worth a whopping £9.5million (‎$12 million).

He and his wife, Julia Carey, live in a sprawling £7.5million mansion in the star-studded neighbourhood of Los Angeles along with their three children, Max, Carey and Charlotte.

The father-of-three also reportedly owns a second home in Belsize Park, London.