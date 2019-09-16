Piers Morgan weighs into James Corden and Bill Maher’s furious fat-shaming debate

James Corden hit back at Bill Maher who said that fat-shaming needs to make a comeback. Picture: YouTube

By Alice Dear

James Corden hit out at TV presenter Bill Maher last week after he called for fat-shaming to make a comeback – now, Piers Morgan has had his say.

Bill Maher, 63, controversially called for fat-shaming to make a comeback last week on his talk show.

Speaking in a segment on Real Time with Bill Maher, he passionately said that overweight people should be shamed in order to tackle their obesity.

He said: “Being fat isn’t a birth defect, no one comes out of the womb needing to buy two seats on the airplane.

“We have gone to this weird place where fat is good. Fat shaming doesn’t need to end, it needs to make a comeback. Some amount of shame is good.”

Piers Morgan has sided with Bill Maher, and wants people to stop celebrating obesity. Picture: ITV

James Corden, 41, used his own platform on his show, The Late Late Show, to hit back at Bill, explaining that fat-shaming doesn’t solve anything.

James said: “Fat-shaming never went anywhere. Literally, ask any fat person, we are reminded of it all the time.”

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we’re not.

“We know that being over weight is not good for us. I’ve spent my entire life trying to manage my weight, and I suck at it.”

He continued to say that Bill was working “against his own cause” as he explained: “It has been proven that fat-shaming only does one thing – it makes people feel ashamed.

“And shame leads to depression, anxiety and self-destruction behaviours, like over eating.”

James Corden hit out at Bill Maher, arguing that fat-shaming doesn't help overweight people lose weight. Picture: CBS via YouTube

He added: “We’ve come up with a name for it, but at the end of the day fat-shaming is just bullying.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has now weighed in on the debate, siding with Maher’s views on fat-shaming.

During Good Morning Britain this week, the panel discussed the points being made with a personal trainer – Danni Levy – who also took Bill’s side.

She told Piers and Susanna: “The more we fat-shame, the more people will keep their mouths shut and stop over eating.”

Bill Maher wants fat-shaming to make a comeback. Picture: CBS via YouTube

Piers, who has been vocal about his views towards overweight people in the past, said: “It’s moved away from a debate about whether you’re a bit over weight or what to do, to a celebration of morbid obesity.

“Because we’re in the victimhood-era, no one is allowed to say anything negative about anybody.”

He continued: “Unless it’s genetic or you have some sort of thyroid thing, I would say 95 per cent of overweight people can do something about it.

“Some people seem to respond very well to fat-shaming and teasing, other people don’t.”

