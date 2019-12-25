Who is Mathew Horne's girlfriend Celina Bassili and how long have they been together?

Mat Horne and Celina Bassili went public with their relationship in November 2019. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The Gavin and Stacey star was first spotted snogging the Norwegian set designer back in summer 2019.

Mat Horne's soppy character in the hit sitcom Gavin and Stacey may have married his Welsh sweetheart within a matter of weeks, but in reality his love life has endured a few more twists and turns.

Only last year the British actor was engaged to Casualty actress Evelyn Hoskins. However, just months after the couple's official announcement, he was spotted snogging a mystery brunette.

Now he and his Norwegian girlfriend have gone public, we learn more about the once unknown beauty he was caught kissing in Burger King.

Read more: Mathew Horne breaks silence on James Corden 'feud' ahead of Gavin and Stacey reunion

Mat Horne has gone public with his girlfriend Celina Bassili. Picture: Getty

Who is Mathew Horne's girlfriend Celina Bassili?

Celina Bassili is a Norwegian set designer who settled in London after studying at the University of the Arts, London.

She has worked on a number of British television shows, short films and fashion sets as part of the art department, including the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

She and actor Mat also worked together on murder-mystery sitcom Agatha Raisin.

Read more: Mathew Horne lets slip huge Gavin and Stacey spoiler ahead of Christmas special

Celina is a set designer from Norway. Picture: Instagram

How long have Mat and Celina been together?

The English star, 41, first went public with his Norwegian girlfriend in 2019.

Mat and Celina were spotted passionately kissing earlier this summer when the British actor took a break from filming the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

The public smooch in Burger King came as a shock to many fans who believed he was still loved-up with his former fiancé Evelyn Hoskins.

He went official with art director Celina in November 2019 after the duo were pictured at the Night for Dreamers by Chicken Shed Theatre event in London.

The couple looked happy as they cuddled up for the cameras, confirming their romance.

Read more: What channel is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on, what time does it start and how can I watch it?

Mathew Horne cosies up to girlfriend Celina at a fundraiser in London. Picture: Getty

When did Mat Horne and Evelyn Hoskins split up?

Mat, who plays cheeky Essex chap Gavin Shipman in the hit comedy by James Corden and Ruth Jones, announced he was engaged to the Casualty actress back in October 2018.

Reports claim he and his ex-partner, who starred as Shona Wark in the medical drama, actually split that same month but neither confirmed the news at the time.

Mat's reps later told the Mail Online: "Mathew and Evelyn separated amicably in October 2018."

Read more: James Corden and Ruth Jones thank Barry Island's residents in the most amazing way

Mat and his former fiancé Evelyn Hoskins split last year. Picture: Instagram

Who else has Mat Horne dated?

The British sitcom star has reportedly dated folk singer-songwriter Laura Marling and Amber Le Bon in the past.

Rumours also surfaced that Mat had a fling with pop singer Kylie Minogue after the duo co-hosted the Brits together in 2009, but when quizzed about the romance he revealed it was just a crush that never developed.

He told The Sun: "Of course nothing happened. Of course not. She’s Kylie!

"Obviously I fancy her. Me and James have completely different tastes in women. But Kylie is right in the middle of our Venn diagram. She’s a multi-millionaire and really fit pop star so, though she’s not my usual type, she’s exempt from those rules."