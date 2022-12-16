EastEnders fans spot clue Fatboy is coming back from the dead

16 December 2022, 13:02

Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders
Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

What happened to Arthur 'Fatboy' in EastEnders and is he coming back? Here's what we know...

It was a sad week on EastEnders as fans said goodbye to Dot Cotton (played by June Brown).

On Monday, the square came together for the legendary character’s farewell, as well as June’s real life children.

But as the sad scenes unfolded, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice a clue about the whereabouts of another Walford resident who was previously thought to be dead.

So, is Fatboy coming back to EastEnders and what happened to him?

Dot Cotton was sent a letter from 'Arthur'
Dot Cotton was sent a letter from 'Arthur'. Picture: BBC

Is Fatboy coming back to EastEnders?

EastEnders viewers have predicted there could be a bombshell return after a relative of Dot’s Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) was seen looking through his great auntie’s cards.

One in particular stood out as it appeared to be signed by Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubb (Ricky Norwood).

The card read: “Mrs B - forever in my heart. Arthur x.”

Fans of the show will remember that Fatboy always used to refer to Dot by her affectionate nickname Mrs B.

Fatboy was last seen in EastEnders back in 2014
Fatboy was last seen in EastEnders back in 2014. Picture: BBC

What happened to Fatboy in EastEnders?

Fatboy was last seen in Walford on Christmas Eve in 2015 but was killed after being caught up in the feud between the Mitchells and the Hubbards.

Vincent Hubbard (Richard Blackwood) assumed Fatboy had been killed after he came across his necklace, phone and some blood in the boot of a crushed car.

Vincent then sent fake letters to Dot signed by Fatboy to trick her into thinking he was living abroad.

Vincent has now been killed off which means that Fatboy could have sent the card himself.

One viewer wrote: “The card that Reiss was holding at Sonia's said 'Mrs B' from 'Arthur' does that mean Fatboy is alive????"

“#EastEnders Omg the card it's from Arthur "fatboy" Chubb ! He is alive!,” said someone else.

A third added: “Fatboys alive?!? ‘Mrs B- Love Arthur!!’ #EastEnders.”

Read more

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Ian Beale left EastEnders in 2021

Why did Ian Beale leave EastEnders and is he coming back?

June Brown's children attended Dot Cotton's EastEnders funeral

EastEnders legend June Brown’s three children secretly appear at Dot Cotton's funeral

Samantha Womack has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

EastEnders' Samantha Womack is cancer free five months after diagnosis

Celebrities

The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart.

First look at EastEnders legend Dot Cotton's funeral as cast film emotional episode

Bill Treacher has passed away aged 92

EastEnders star Bill Treacher's career as he dies aged 92

Trending on Heart

Here's whats on your TV screens this Boxing Day 2022

Boxing Day TV guide 2022: All the TV shows and films airing after Christmas

Martin Lewis has revealed where to buy your Christmas dinner

Martin Lewis reveals cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner

Christmas

Stacey Solomon has revealed how to make Christmas crackers from scratch

Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas cracker hack using loo rolls

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet

Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

Celebrities

A dog has reunited with its family after seven years

Dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Lifestyle

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have shown off their beautiful garden

Rochelle Humes shows off huge garden covered in snow at £3.3million home

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon shared sweet photos of Rex and Rose in the snow

Stacey Solomon defended by fans after sharing photos of Rex in the snow

Celebrities

Here's when the supermarkets are open this Christmas period

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2022: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

Hotels in the EU will soon be banned from giving out free miniature toiletries

Hotels could soon be banned from giving away mini toiletries

Travel

A woman has asked for advice on her Christmas Day dilemma

‘My sister in law charged me £40 to have Christmas dinner at hers – there wasn’t even dessert!’

Christmas

Smoking is now banned for future generations in New Zealand

New Zealand bans cigarettes for future generations

News

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible mansion in the snow

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off £3.5m mansion covered in snow

Celebrities

Love Island Australia have cancelled Casa Amor this year

Love Island Australia 2022 reveal they've cancelled Casa Amor this year

Here's how to get rid of window condensation

Cleaning expert swears by washing up liquid hack to stop condensation

Lifestyle

A man has shared a text he received

Woman charges friend £2 for petrol after giving him a lift home

Lifestyle