EastEnders fans spot clue Fatboy is coming back from the dead

Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders. Picture: BBC

What happened to Arthur 'Fatboy' in EastEnders and is he coming back? Here's what we know...

It was a sad week on EastEnders as fans said goodbye to Dot Cotton (played by June Brown).

On Monday, the square came together for the legendary character’s farewell, as well as June’s real life children.

But as the sad scenes unfolded, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice a clue about the whereabouts of another Walford resident who was previously thought to be dead.

So, is Fatboy coming back to EastEnders and what happened to him?

Dot Cotton was sent a letter from 'Arthur'. Picture: BBC

Is Fatboy coming back to EastEnders?

EastEnders viewers have predicted there could be a bombshell return after a relative of Dot’s Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) was seen looking through his great auntie’s cards.

One in particular stood out as it appeared to be signed by Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubb (Ricky Norwood).

The card read: “Mrs B - forever in my heart. Arthur x.”

Fans of the show will remember that Fatboy always used to refer to Dot by her affectionate nickname Mrs B.

Fatboy was last seen in EastEnders back in 2014. Picture: BBC

What happened to Fatboy in EastEnders?

Fatboy was last seen in Walford on Christmas Eve in 2015 but was killed after being caught up in the feud between the Mitchells and the Hubbards.

Vincent Hubbard (Richard Blackwood) assumed Fatboy had been killed after he came across his necklace, phone and some blood in the boot of a crushed car.

Vincent then sent fake letters to Dot signed by Fatboy to trick her into thinking he was living abroad.

Vincent has now been killed off which means that Fatboy could have sent the card himself.

One viewer wrote: “The card that Reiss was holding at Sonia's said 'Mrs B' from 'Arthur' does that mean Fatboy is alive????"

“#EastEnders Omg the card it's from Arthur "fatboy" Chubb ! He is alive!,” said someone else.

A third added: “Fatboys alive?!? ‘Mrs B- Love Arthur!!’ #EastEnders.”

