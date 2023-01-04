How old is EastEnders' Ricky Mitchell after he's revealed as Lily's baby dad?

4 January 2023, 10:24 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 12:58

Ricky Jr has been revealed as Lily's baby dad on EastEnders
Ricky Jr has been revealed as Lily's baby dad on EastEnders. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What age is Ricky Jr? Here's what we know about Jack Branning and Sam Mitchell's son...

There is set to be a big shock on EastEnders this week after Lily Slater's pregnancy was announced.

The 12-year-old (Lillia Turner) was confirmed to be expecting a baby on the soap’s New Year's Day episode, with her mum Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) revealing the news.

In Wednesday's episode (4th January 2023), Stacey is seen confiding in her mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) before going to speak to Lily's former best friend Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

But who is the dad of Lily’s baby and how old is he? Here’s what we know…

Ricky Jr is 12-years-old on EastEnders
Ricky Jr is 12-years-old on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Who is the father of Lily Slater's baby?

The dad of Lily Slater’s baby is Ricky Mitchell who is the son of Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

Stacey uncovered the truth when she spotted Ricky Jr. - played by Frankie Day - waving at her daughter.

Lily then confirmed that she had slept with Ricky on one occasion but he wasn’t her boyfriend.

How old is Ricky Jr on EastEnders?

Ricky was born on the 2nd September 2010, making him 12-years-old.

Ricky is the father of Lily's baby on EastEnders
Ricky is the father of Lily's baby on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Sam fell pregnant in 2009 while she was in a relationship with Ricky Butcher but she was also having an affair with Jack Branning.

Sam’s pregnancy was revealed while she was in prison for Dirty Den’s murder and DNA eventually revealed Jack was the dad.

Sam left to live with Grant in Portugal and returned in 2016 when she left Ricky with his dad.

Who plays Ricky Jr on EastEnders?

From 2016 to 2018 Ricky was played by Henri Charles but Frankie Day took over the role in 2018.

He first appeared on screen in August when Ricky hurt his ankle playing football.

